SiC & GaN Power Devices Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast to 2019-2024

Wide-bandgap semiconductors (WBG or WBGS) are semiconductor materials which have a relatively large band gap compared to typical semiconductors. Silicon Carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) Power Devices are the mainly used Wide-bandgap semiconductors materials.

Scope of the Report:

Infineon is the largest production Cmpany for SiC and GaN Power Devices, with a production value market share nearly 49.01% in 2016.

SiC and GaN Power Devices used in industry including Consumer Electronics, Automotive and Transportation, Industrial Use and Others. Report data showed that 34.05% of the SiC and GaN Power Devices market demand in Industrial Use, 28.76% in Consumer Electronics in 2016.

There are two kinds of SiC and GaN Power Devices, which are SiC and GaN Power Devices. SiC Power Devices is important in the SiC and GaN Power Devices, with a production revenue market share nearly 91.40% in 2016.

Briefly speaking, in the next few years, SiC and GaN Power Devices industry will be a rapid development industry. Sales of SiC and GaN Power Devices have brought a lot of opportunities, there will more companies enter into this industry, especially in developing countries.

The worldwide market for SiC and GaN Power Devices is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 32.8% over the next five years, will reach 1780 million US$ in 2024, from 320 million US$ in 2019, This report focuses on the SiC and GaN Power Devices in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Infineon, Rohm, Mitsubishi, STMicro, Fuji, Toshiba, Microsemi, United Silicon Carbide Inc., GeneSic, Efficient Power Conversion (EPC), GaN Systems, VisIC Technologies LTD

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

GaN

SiC

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Consumer Electronics

Automotive and Transportation

Industrial Use

Others

The content of the study subjects, includes a total of 15 chapters:

Chapter 1, to describe SiC & GaN Power Devices product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market driving force and market risks.

Chapter 2, to profile the top manufacturers of SiC & GaN Power Devices, with price, sales, revenue and global market share of SiC & GaN Power Devices in 2017 and 2018.

Chapter 3, the SiC & GaN Power Devices competitive situation, sales, revenue and global market share of top manufacturers are analyzed emphatically by landscape contrast.

Chapter 4, the SiC & GaN Power Devices breakdown data are shown at the regional level, to show the sales, revenue and growth by regions, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to break the sales data at the country level, with sales, revenue and market share for key countries in the world, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 10 and 11, to segment the sales by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2014 to 2019.

Chapter 12, SiC & GaN Power Devices market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2019 to 2024.

Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe SiC & GaN Power Devices sales channel, distributors, customers, research findings and conclusion, appendix and data source.

