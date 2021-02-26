Somatotropin Market – Changing Supply and Demand Scenario of Market And Forecast 2018 – 2026

Somatotropin is a type of drug used as a medication against the growth and regeneration among humans and also stimulates cell reproduction. Deficiency of growth hormones is rising across the globe. Advancements in technology including development of recombinant human growth hormone by the major players is boosting the growth of the somatotropin market. Moreover, the leading companies are focusing on raising production capacity in order to increase supply in rural areas. Somatropin is a recombinant form of growth hormone and is provided only as a prescription drug for the treatment of adult growth hormone and disorders related to child growth. In the U.S., it is only available at a pharmacy store on physician’s prescription. Physicians in the U.S. have begun to prescribe somatotropin to older patients for some growth defects, but not to healthy individuals.

The global somatotropin drugs market can be segmented based on product type, application, route of administration, and distribution channel. In terms of product type, the global market can be bifurcated into powder and solvent. Based on application, the global somatotropin drug market can be classified into Turner’s syndrome, growth hormone deficiency, Prader-Willi syndrome, chronic renal insufficiency, idiopathic short stature, small for gestational age, and others. The growth hormone deficiency segment is expected to witness strong growth during the forecast period. Pituitary tumors, metabolic abnormalities, and skeletal abnormalities are the primary causes of growth hormone deficiency.

Adults with growth hormone deficiency are also increasingly taking growth hormone injections, as these protect them from increased muscle mass, fractures, and also reduce the risk of heart diseases. In terms of route of administration, the global somatotropin drug market can be categorized into intramuscular, intravenous, and subcutaneous. The subcutaneous segment is likely to witness substantial growth during the forecast period owing to significant rise in growth rates and low incidence of antibody development. Moreover, subcutaneous route is highly preferred for chronic growth hormone therapy. Based on distribution channel, the global market can be divided into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and clinics. Hospital pharmacies is likely to be the largest distribution channel segment of the global somatotropin market. This is attributed to high cost of human growth hormone drugs. Moreover, high investment in the development of advanced health care centers and hospitals by governments in various countries drives the distribution of growth hormone drugs through hospital pharmacies.

Geographically, the somatotropin drug market can be segmented into five major regions: North America, Middle East & Africa, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and Europe. North America is the leading market for somatotropin drug in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. The U.S. held the largest share of the market in North America. Asia Pacific and Latin America are emerging markets and are expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period.

High growth rates in these regions are attributable to increase in number of people having growth hormone deficiency. The somatotropin drug market in countries such as China, India, and Brazil is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period due to increase in awareness among the population about growth hormone deficiency treatment.

Major players operating in the global somatotropin drug market include Merck KGaA, Eli Lilly and Company, Novo Nordisk A/S, Anhui Anke Biotechnology Co., Ltd., Ipsen S.A., GeneScience Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Roche Holdings, Inc., Pfizer Inc., Novartis AG, and Biopartners GmbH.

