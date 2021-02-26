The growth of the Treponema Pallidum Tests Market can be attributed to increasing prevalence of syphilis across the globe. According to the latest research by the company, the global Treponema Pallidum Tests Market is expected to account for over US$ 225 Mn, in terms of value, by 2026 end. The Treponema Pallidum Tests market is expected to witness significant growth with its CAGR pegged at 5.7% through 2026. Various screening and confirmatory Treponema Pallidum Tests with different accessibility and affordability are available in the Treponema Pallidum Tests market. Diagnosis of syphilis requires the results of two types of serologic treponema pallidum tests: non-treponemal and treponemal. Revenue from the Europe Treponema Pallidum Tests market is expected to expand at a significant CAGR and Europe is estimated to remain a dominant regional market in the Treponema Pallidum Tests market during the forecast period. This is majorly due to the rising incidences of syphilis in the region and this is expected to positively impact the growth of the Treponema Pallidum Tests market during the forecast period.

Treponema Pallidum Tests Market Analysis & Dynamics

Over the past few years, it has been observed that sexually transmitted infections have been rapidly increasing at an alarming rate. Amongst all, syphilis cases increased by 18% between 2015 and 2016 alone. According to the CDC, the number of syphilis infections in the U.S. has increased almost every year since 2001. The number increased from 2.1 cases per 100,000 people to 8.7 cases per 100,000 in 2016. As the cases of syphilis have been increasing worldwide, the number of people taking the confirmatory Treponema Pallidum Test for syphilis has also been increasing. This, in turn, is expected to increase the demand for treponema pallidum testing worldwide and drive the growth of the global Treponema Pallidum Tests market during the forecast period.

Furthermore, the easy availability of various confirmatory Treponema Pallidum Tests is also boosting the growth of the global Treponema Pallidum Tests market. The first line of diagnosis for syphilis includes direct tests, such as dark-field microscopy and PCR based tests. The non-treponemal tests are simple, rapid and inexpensive treponema pallidum tests. Non-treponemal tests are majorly used to monitor the status of an infection. On the other hand, treponemal tests are used to confirm the presence of treponemal infections. Treponemal tests are qualitative and usually remain positive after the treatment. Non-treponemal tests can be qualitative or quantitative (measure titers). Treponemal tests are technically more difficult to perform and more expensive than non-treponemal tests. All the above factors are responsible for driving the growth of the global Treponema Pallidum Tests market.

However, access to Treponema Pallidum Tests is still limited in regions with high disease burden. According to WHO, the African region has the highest prevalence of syphilis in the world. However, treatment seeking rate is quite low, leading to increased incidences of syphilis in the region. According to a study conducted by the Makerere College of Health Sciences, Uganda, it was observed that above 535,000 pregnancies occur in women with active syphilis each year and 2.5% and 17% of pregnant women in sub-Saharan Africa are infected with syphilis. In spite of the low cost of non-treponemal tests, screening and treatment program for treponema pallidum is inadequate in low-income countries. Social stigma related to sexually transmitted diseases, low awareness about syphilis and high cost are expected to be some of the reasons hindering the growth of the Treponema Pallidum Tests market.

Segmental Insights on the Treponema Pallidum Tests Market

The global Treponema Pallidum Tests market has been studied based on treponema pallidum tests type and service providers of Treponema Pallidum Tests. Based on treponema pallidum test type, the Treponema Pallidum Tests market has been segmented into treponemal tests and non-treponemal tests. The non-treponemal test segment is expected to hold maximum market share in the global Treponema Pallidum Tests market. Based on service provider, the Treponema Pallidum Tests market has been segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics, ambulatory surgical centers, diagnostic laboratories, and academic & research institutes. In terms of revenue, the hospitals segment dominated the global Treponema Pallidum Tests market in 2017.