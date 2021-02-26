Tympanostomy Tubes Market : Analysis and Research Report by Experts 2025

Global Tympanostomy Tubes Market: Overview

Tympanostomy tube is a small tube inserted into the eardrum to keep the middle ear aerated for prolonged period of time and to prevent accumulation of fluid in the middle ear. It is also known as a grommet or myringotomy tube. It is the most common surgical procedure performed in children in the U.S. The operation is carried out under local or general anesthesia. The Tympanostomy tube is generally allowed to remain in the eardrum for six months to two years. The T-shaped Tympanostomy tubes can be kept inserted for up to four years. The painful ear infection is experienced by every child by the age of 5. Viral infections resolve by their own; however, bacterial infections need to be treated with antibiotics. If untreated, ear infection can lead to chronic issues such as hearing loss, poor school performance, and behavioral problems. In such cases, insertion of Tympanostomy tubes is considered.

Global Tympanostomy Tubes Market: Drivers and Restraints

Rise in incidence and prevalence of hearing impairment owing to increased noise pollution, surge in health care expenditure, and advancement in technology for ear surgery are the factors boosting the growth of the global Tympanostomy tubes market. However, cost of the surgery, formation of bacterial biofilm on the Tympanostomy tubes, and negligence toward ear treatment are the factors restraining the global Tympanostomy tubes market.

Global Tympanostomy Tubes Market: Key Segments

The global Tympanostomy tubes market can be segmented based on shape of tube, material, application, end-user, and region. In terms of shape of tube, the market can be categorized into grommet tubes, intermediate ear tubes, and T-shaped tubes. Based on material, the global Tympanostomy tubes market can be classified into fluoroplastic Tympanostomy tubes, titanium Tympanostomy tubes, silicon Tympanostomy tubes, and Teflon Tympanostomy tubes. In terms of application, the global market can be divided into recurrent acute otitis media, chronic otitis media with persistent effusion, persistent eustachian tube dysfunction, and barotrauma. Based on end-user, the global Tympanostomy tubes market can be categorized into hospitals, specialty clinics, and ambulatory surgery centers.

Geographically, the global Tympanostomy tubes market can be segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America dominates the global Tympanostomy tubes market owing to high incidence of hearing issues among children in the U.S., increase in health care expenditure, and high rate of adoption of recent technologies by surgeons in the region. Europe can be considered to be the second largest market for Tympanostomy tubes owing to increase in prevalence of ear infections, rise in adoption of advanced medical technologies leading to early diagnosis & treatment of hearing related complications diseases, and presence of large number of key players in the region. Asia Pacific and Latin America can be considered emerging regions owing to rise in health care awareness, surge in per capita health care spending, and increase in distribution channels of leading players in the region.

Global Tympanostomy Tubes Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global Tympanostomy tubes market include Olympus Corporation, Atos Medical, Preceptis Medical, Grace Medical, Ledragomma Original Pezzi Srl, Jorgensen Labs, Micronic, Maco International S.A.S, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Smiths Medical, and Summit Medical, Inc.

