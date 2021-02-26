Vein Strippers Market to Showcase Vigorous Demand during the Period until 2026

Vein strippers are medical devices used to strip out the vein under the skin using minimal incisions to aid in the treatment of varicose veins and other chronic venous diseases. The vein stripper is a thin plastic or metal wire that can be attached to a vein after insertion and pulled by a handle attached to it. The surgery involves making incisions to insert a metal or plastic wire into the vein and pulling out the vein after attaching it to the wire.

Vein Strippers Market: Drivers and Restraints

The growing incidence and screening of varicose veins around the world driven by the increasing income, .awareness is the key drivers of the vein strippers market. According to the Society for Vascular Surgery, about 30–40% of population worldwide suffers from varicose veins. Growing aging population, smoking, venous hypertension chronic constipation and in people serving in occupations necessitating long periods of standing are the other driving factors of the vein strippers market. High efficacy rates and patient satisfaction are driving the vein strippers market. The growing miniaturization is leading to greater adoption owing to reduced surgery footprint and faster recovery.

There is a definite shift of the market in favor of polymer materials owing to lower friction and smaller size. However, the high tensile strength of metals particularly steel is an advantage. Thus a large number of products encompassing a coating of polymers such as propylene encasing the steel wire have been developed. The market is also favoring disposable products over the reusable ones owing to threat of infection.

The restraints of the the vein strippers market are thrombosis, pain, allergic reactions, post-operative bleeding, deep vein thrombosis, pulmonary embolism, nerve injury leading to weakness and infection. The development of alternative treatments such as laser therapy, thermal ablation that needs only local anesthesia, Endovenous chemoablation, Sclerotherapy, Phlebectomy and others is the most serious threat to the vein strippers market.

The high pressure on pricing owing to large market fragmentation and the high-volume & low-value nature of the market, which results in price being the most significant value proposition, is another challenge in the growth of the vein strippers market.

Research and development to bring newer materials with lower friction and microbial resisting materials in place of the traditional metal vein strippers is the key to market growth. Price is the most significant value proposition that creates incentives for improvements in distribution efficiency, especially in developing regions. Close collaboration with hospitals is crucial as they highly influence the buying decision. Shelf-positioning is an extremely important and often overlooked area, which needs to be taken into account while marketing.

Vein Strippers Market: Segmentation

To gain a comprehensive and a better understanding of the future market equity, the vein strippers market is segmented based on material of construction, usage, size, end user, and region.

Based on material of construction, the global vein strippers market is segmented into:

Metal

Polymer

Based on usage, the global vein strippers market is segmented into:

Disposable

Reusable

Based on size, the global vein strippers market is segmented into:

9mm

12mm

15mm

Based on end users, the global vein strippers market is segmented into:

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Vein Strippers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the global vein strippers market is segmented into North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan, Middle East & Africa, and Asia Pacific excluding Japan. Asia Pacific led by China and India is expected to account a large share of the global vein strippers market owing to growth in the income, development of healthcare, and the huge size of the market.

The North America and Europe vein strippers markets are expected to generate sluggish growth owing to saturation. These markets are expected to be led by the U.S., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Portugal and the UK.

The Middle East and Africa vein strippers market is expected to be driven by the gulf economies of Saudi Arabia, Kuwait, and Qatar. However, the poor per capita income of African countries is likely to hamper the vein strippers market growth.

Vein Strippers Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the key players in the global vein strippers market are Seda S.p.A., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Accura, Sklar Surgical Instruments, Novo Surgical Inc., isomed, Becton, and Dickinson and Company, among others.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators and governing factors along with market attractiveness as per segments. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.