Vesicoureteral Reflux (VUR) Treatment Market : Precise Analysis on Business Overview, Product Scope And Ongoing Market Development 2025

Global Vesicoureteral Reflux Treatment Market: Overview

Vesicoureteral reflux treatment is the medical condition characterized by the abnormal flow of urine form the bladder to the upper urinary tract. The urinary tract is comprised of the kidneys, ureters, bladders, and urethra. In vesicoureteral reflux, the urine flows back into one or both ureters, or sometimes it flows into the kidneys. There are two types of vesicoureteral reflux: primary vesicoureteral reflux and secondary vesicoureteral reflux. The common symptoms of vesicoureteral reflux include urinary tract infection, burning sensation during urinating, a strong urge to urinate, and related problems. Various treatment options are available for vesicoureteral reflux such as medicinal treatment, catheterization, and surgical treatment.

Global Vesicoureteral Reflux Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

The global Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment market is projected to be driven by the high prevalence and increasing incidence rates of urinary tract infections leading to vesicoureteral reflux disorders worldwide. Vesicoureteral reflux treatment most commonly affects infants and young children and rarely affects older children and adults. It is estimated that around 1% of all children are affected by vesicoureteral reflux and approximately one third of children are diagnosed with urinary tract infection. Increased R&D budgets and on-going clinical trials for the development of bulking agents for the endoscopic treatment of vesicoureteral reflux are likely to fuel the Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment market during the forecast period. Moreover, rapidly increasing birth rates in countries such as India and China and in some countries in Asia Pacific are estimated to drive the Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment market during the forecast period. However, the side effects of long term use of antibiotics and fewer diagnosis rates of VUR are projected to restrain the Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment market in the near future.

Global Vesicoureteral Reflux Treatment Market: Key Segments

The global Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment market can be segmented based on type, treatment, and region. In terms of type, the global Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment market can be categorized into primary VUR and secondary VUR. Primary VUR is more common, and it is a congenital form of VUR. Primary VUR mostly affects only one ureter and one kidney. In primary VUR, the functional valve connecting the bladder and ureter is affected and allows the backflow of urine from the bladder to the ureter and kidneys. Secondary Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment is caused by blockage in the urinary tract that allows the backflow of urine into the urinary tract. Secondary Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment causes bilateral reflux i.e. urine flows into both the ureters and kidneys. The primary Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment segment is projected to account for a dominant market share by the end of 2025, expanding at a rapid pace during the forecast period. Based on treatment, the global Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment market can be segmented into medicinal treatment and minimally invasive surgical treatment. The medicinal treatment segment can be further divided into antibiotics and anticholinergics. Antibiotic treatment includes use of antimicrobial prophylaxis therapy, which involves the long term use of antibiotics to prevent and treat urinary tract infections. The minimally invasive surgical method involves the endoscopic treatment of VUR by injecting a gel-like liquid substance containing complex sugar into the bladder walls near the opening of ureters. Currently, the Deflux injection is widely used as the bulking agent in the minimally invasive surgical treatment.

In terms of region, the global Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment market can be split into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America and Europe region are projected to dominate the global Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment market by the end of 2025. The significant market share of these regions can be attributed to high prevalence and increasing incidence of VUR in pediatric patients, well- established health care facilities, and easy access and availability of treatment methods. The Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a rapid pace during the forecast period and is estimated to gain market share by the end of 2025.

Global Vesicoureteral Reflux Treatment Market: Key Players

The key players operating in the global Vesicoureteral Reflux treatment market include the Cook Group Incorporated, Q-MED AB, Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Inc., Allegis Holdings, LLC, Alvogen, Inc., Vernalis Therapeutics, Inc., GSK group of companies, and Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Johnson & Johnson).

