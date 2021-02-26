Volatile Organic Compound (VOC) Detector Market 2018-2028: Current Industry Share & Year-Over-Year Growth

Volatile organic compounds are carbon-based organic chemicals found in man-made and naturally occurring solids and liquids. Some of the volatile organic compounds are harmful to human health which can cause environmental damage. Volatile organic compound detectors are used to measure the presence of VOCs in the air.

The adoption of volatile organic compound detector is increasing rapidly to detect the presence of highly dangerous VOCs such as formaldehyde, benzene, and toluene. Detection of other gases that causes cancer with the help of a VOC detector is one of the important factors that accelerating the demand of volatile organic compound detector. Volatile organic compound detector is also used to detect the VOCs in outdoors and offices to determine the quality of air. The ability of volatile organic compound detector to detect various types of VOCs with high accuracy is propelling the demand of volatile organic compound detectors across the globe.

Volatile organic compound detectors are widely used in industries to detect refrigerant leaks in most commercially used refrigerants. Innovative features such as fast and accurate detection across 0.1 to 5000 ppm range, long battery backup, low running cost, and anti-contamination design make volatile organic compound detector user-friendly. Increasing use of volatile organic compound detector in various applications such as air monitoring, industrial perimeter monitoring, and roadside air monitoring is helping to grow the volatile organic compound detector market significantly.

Global Volatile Organic Compound Detector Market: Drivers and Restraints

Technological Advancement Associated with the VOC Detectors Gaining Traction

Various technological advancement associated with the volatile organic compound detector over the years is one of the prime factors that driving the volatile organic compound detector market. Recently launched portable volatile organic compound detectors include advanced features such as integrated LED display, easy mounting, flexible use due to wide range of outputs and configurations and network capability to monitor at several simultaneously.

Get Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/reports/sample/rep-gb-9238

Rapid increasing use of these portable detectors in industries such as food, oil & gas, and healthcare is boosting the demand of volatile organic compound detector all across the globe. High resistance to humidity and contamination makes volatile organic compound detector more accurate and reliable. Increasing result efficiency of these advanced detectors is propelling the demand of volatile organic compound detector in the market.

On the other hand, lack of skilled operators associated with the volatile organic compound detector is one of the restraints for the volatile organic compound detector market.

Global Volatile Organic Compound Detector Market: Segmentation

On the basis of application, Volatile organic compound detector market segmented into

Urban air monitoring

Roadside air monitoring

Industrial perimeter monitoring

Soil contamination monitoring

On the basis of Industry, Volatile organic compound detector market segmented into

Food & Beverages

Oil and Gas

Chemicals

Others

Global Volatile Organic Compound Detector Market: Competition Landscape

Key manufacturers of volatile organic compound detectors are Global Detection Systems Corp, Aeroqual, ams AG, RAE Systems, Extech, Ushio America, Inc., Ion Science Ltd, Acme Engineering Prod. Ltd, PCE Holding GmbH, and KANOMAX USA, INC

Recently, Aeroqual one of the manufacturers of volatile organic compound detector has launched new IP65 fixed VOC monitor in the market. This VOC detector includes the features such as easy mounting, flexible use, fast and accurate result and high network capability.

Key manufacturers are concentrating more on providing advanced portable volatile organic compound detectors to use it off the field also. Manufacturing affordable volatile organic compound detectors is a prime agenda of all key manufacturers all across the globe.

Request to Browse Full Table of Content, figure and Tables @ https://www.futuremarketinsights.com/toc/rep-gb-9238

Global Volatile Organic Compound Detector Market: Regional Overview

Rapid technological advancement in North America region, especially in Food and beverage industry is fuelling the growth of the volatile organic compound detector market. Increasing expenditure and investment in oil and gas industry in Europe region is creating the opportunities for the manufacturers to capture the volatile organic compound detector market.

High adoption rate of advanced VOC detector in APEJ region is accelerating the demand of the volatile organic compound detector in the market. Increasing health cases related to cancer and other health related cases in MEA region affect the volatile organic compound detector market.

The report is a compilation of first-hand information, qualitative and quantitative assessment by industry analysts, and inputs from industry experts and industry participants across the value chain. The report provides in-depth analysis of parent market trends, macro-economic indicators, and governing factors, along with market attractiveness as per segment. The report also maps the qualitative impact of various market factors on market segments and geographies.