Warehousing Global Share, Trend, Industry Analysis and Opportunities and Forecast to 2019 – 2024
Global Warehousing Market
The Warehousing and Storage industry includes establishments operating warehousing and storage facilities for general merchandize, refrigerated goods and other warehouse products.
Description
The Warehousing and Storage industry includes establishments operating warehousing and storage facilities for general merchandize, refrigerated goods and other warehouse products.
The market is primarily driven by factors such as the rise in demand for the storage of perishable foods, expansion of retail channels, and growing food safety concerns. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region due to the rise in disposable incomes in the population in China and Japan.
This report focuses on the global Warehousing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Warehousing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
APL
DHL
Genco
Mitsubishi Logistics
Kuehne+Nagel
…
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
General Warehousing And Storage
Refrigerated Warehousing And Storage
Specialized Warehousing And Storage
Market segment by Application, split into
Food And Beverage
Retail
Chemicals And Petroleum
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
