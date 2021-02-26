Water Filtration Pitchers And Replacement Cartridges Market 2025: Top Key Players Filtrete (The 3M Company), Aquasana, Inc.

Water Filtration Pitchers and Replacement Cartridges Market: Introduction

Filtration of water from harmful components is one of the most important activity before being utilized for consumption. Water filtration pitchers is a compact apparatus akin to water heating kettles that is used for quick filtration of water. These water filtration pitchers are designed to hold small quantity of water and comes with a replaceable cartridge attached to the lid or at the bottom of the kettle. The filter cartridges used in the kettle uses a mixture of ion exchange resins and activated carbon granules as the filter media to filter our harmful components from the water by the reverse osmosis principle. The activated carbon granules is a very porous substance with large surface area that can easily entrap smaller organic components eliminating questionable taste and smell while the ion exchange resin media helps in neutralizing harmful toxins by altering its composition. Fast filtration process, compactness of the system and portability of water filtration pitchers along with easy availability of disposable filter cartridges are the prime reasons for the growth of the market in the upcoming years.

Water Filtration Pitchers and Replacement Cartridges Market Dynamics

Water filtration pitchers and replacement cartridges market is anticipated to grow in the market at a very healthy rate due to the increased awareness within the consumers regarding harmful diseases that can spread through consumption of unclean water especially in the developing countries. High disposable income, low cost of the entire system and improved purchasing prowess of the consumers is another factor responsible for the growth of the market.

Though water filtration pitchers is a rather new technology to enter into the market, the manufacturers of these pitchers have leveraged the popularity of selling goods and services through e-commerce and establishing exclusive contracts with online retailers to improve sales of water filtration pitchers as well as replacement cartridges and thereby its revenue stream, which has influenced the popularity of such compact filtration systems among the consumers aiding in the growth of the market.

The compactness and easy functionality of water filtration pitchers and replacement cartridges has succeeded in gaining customers, it is held back by the fragility of the product. It is susceptible to breakdown when mishandled and the replacement cartridges are disposable in nature which has to be frequently changed in order to maintain the optimum quality of water. Additionally, the availability of permanent water filter systems with high efficiency and longer running filter cartridges in the market has also caught the eye of the conscious consumers. These two factors can come across as a medium impact restraint in the growth of water filtration pitchers and replacement cartridges market in the future years.

Water Filtration Pitchers and Replacement Cartridges Market: Segmentation

Water Filtration Pitchers and Replacement Cartridges Market can be segmented as follows;

By Pitcher Capacity, the Water Filtration Pitchers and Replacement Cartridges market can be segmented as:

Less than 1 litre

1 litre to 3 litres

More than 1 litre

By Filter Indicator, the market can be segmented as:

On Board digital display

Manual indicator

By Filter Type, the Water Filtration Pitchers and Replacement Cartridges market can be segmented as:

Activated Carbon

Alkaline/Water Ionizers

Others (Magnesium Mineralizer etc.)

By Sales Channel, the market can be segmented as:

Online retailers

Departmental stores

Direct sales

Water Filtration Pitchers and Replacement Cartridges Market: Regional Outlook

From the perspective of regions around the globe, the water filtration pitchers and replacement cartridges market is anticipated to excel in the European and the North American market owing to high disposable income and heightened awareness among the consumers on the benefits of consuming filtered water while the market in the Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa region is anticipated to pick steam much later than the developed regions due to underdeveloped retailing channels and low advertising of such filtration systems

Water Filtration Pitchers and Replacement Cartridges Market: Market Participants

Examples of some of the market participants identified in the Global Water Filtration Pitchers and Replacement Cartridges market include: