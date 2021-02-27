ACCESS CONTROL DEVICE MARKET 2018 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Access Control Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Access Control Device development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
ASSA ABLOY
Johnson Controls International
dorma+kaba Holding
Allegion plc
Honeywell Security Group
Identiv
Nedap
Suprema HQ
Bosch Security Systems
Gemalto
OT-Morpho
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Card-Based Readers
Biometric Readers
Electronic Locks
Controllers
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
Residential
Commercial
Government
Others
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Access Control Device status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Access Control Device development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Access Control Device Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2013-2025)
1.4.2 Card-Based Readers
1.4.3 Biometric Readers
1.4.4 Electronic Locks
1.4.5 Controllers
1.4.6 Others
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Access Control Device Market Share by Application (2013-2025)
1.5.2 Residential
1.5.3 Commercial
1.5.4 Government
1.5.5 Others
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Access Control Device Market Size
2.2 Access Control Device Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Access Control Device Market Size by Regions (2013-2025)
2.2.2 Access Control Device Market Share by Regions (2013-2018)
2.3 Industry Trends
2.3.1 Market Top Trends
2.3.2 Market Drivers
2.3.3 Market Opportunities
3 Market Share by Key Players
3.1 Access Control Device Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Access Control Device Revenue by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.2 Global Access Control Device Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2013-2018)
3.1.3 Global Access Control Device Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.2 Access Control Device Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.3 Key Players Access Control Device Product/Solution/Service
3.4 Date of Enter into Access Control Device Market
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
…….
12 International Players Profiles
12.1 ASSA ABLOY
12.1.1 ASSA ABLOY Company Details
12.1.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.1.3 Access Control Device Introduction
12.1.4 ASSA ABLOY Revenue in Access Control Device Business (2013-2018)
12.1.5 ASSA ABLOY Recent Development
12.2 Johnson Controls International
12.2.1 Johnson Controls International Company Details
12.2.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.2.3 Access Control Device Introduction
12.2.4 Johnson Controls International Revenue in Access Control Device Business (2013-2018)
12.2.5 Johnson Controls International Recent Development
12.3 dorma+kaba Holding
12.3.1 dorma+kaba Holding Company Details
12.3.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.3.3 Access Control Device Introduction
12.3.4 dorma+kaba Holding Revenue in Access Control Device Business (2013-2018)
12.3.5 dorma+kaba Holding Recent Development
12.4 Allegion plc
12.4.1 Allegion plc Company Details
12.4.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.4.3 Access Control Device Introduction
12.4.4 Allegion plc Revenue in Access Control Device Business (2013-2018)
12.4.5 Allegion plc Recent Development
12.5 Honeywell Security Group
12.5.1 Honeywell Security Group Company Details
12.5.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.5.3 Access Control Device Introduction
12.5.4 Honeywell Security Group Revenue in Access Control Device Business (2013-2018)
12.5.5 Honeywell Security Group Recent Development
12.6 Identiv
12.6.1 Identiv Company Details
12.6.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.6.3 Access Control Device Introduction
12.6.4 Identiv Revenue in Access Control Device Business (2013-2018)
12.6.5 Identiv Recent Development
12.7 Nedap
12.7.1 Nedap Company Details
12.7.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.7.3 Access Control Device Introduction
12.7.4 Nedap Revenue in Access Control Device Business (2013-2018)
12.7.5 Nedap Recent Development
12.8 Suprema HQ
12.8.1 Suprema HQ Company Details
12.8.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.8.3 Access Control Device Introduction
12.8.4 Suprema HQ Revenue in Access Control Device Business (2013-2018)
12.8.5 Suprema HQ Recent Development
12.9 Bosch Security Systems
12.9.1 Bosch Security Systems Company Details
12.9.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.9.3 Access Control Device Introduction
12.9.4 Bosch Security Systems Revenue in Access Control Device Business (2013-2018)
12.9.5 Bosch Security Systems Recent Development
12.10 Gemalto
12.10.1 Gemalto Company Details
12.10.2 Company Description and Business Overview
12.10.3 Access Control Device Introduction
12.10.4 Gemalto Revenue in Access Control Device Business (2013-2018)
12.10.5 Gemalto Recent Development
12.11 OT-Morpho
Continued…..
