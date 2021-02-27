Amylin Analogs Market Important Changes in Market Dynamics Forecast 2017 – 2025

Amylin analogs are used to treat diabetes. Physiological amylin and amylin analogs have similar properties. Amylin analogs are administered subcutaneously before meals. These are synthetic stable compounds. The beta cells of pancreas secret amylin along with insulin. Amylin is a 37 amino acid polypeptide neuroendocrine hormone that acts as an agent which provides the feeling of being full or fully satisfied by suppressing the intake of food, delays gastric emptying, regulates blood pressure with an effect on renin-angiotensin system, and inhibits glucagon secretion. In addition to the metabolic effects, human amylin may modulate innate inflammation, and autoimmunity via regulatory T cells to impact on both human type 2 and type 1 diabetes.

Diabetes is characterized by decreased secretion of insulin as well as amylin. Postprandial glucose control is assisted by amylin to insulin. In diabetes patients, the glucose or sugar is not converted to energy. This is due to insufficient production of insulin. Insulin helps in transfer of glucose from blood to the cells. Amylin helps regulate glucose appearance. Amylin analogs overcome the tendency of human amylin to aggregate, form insoluble particles, and adhere to surfaces. These help is reduction of body weight. Increase in prevalence of diabetes in both the developing as well as developed countries drives the global amylin analogs market. According to WHO, in 2016, there were 422 million people suffering with diabetes across the world. Rise in prevalence of diabetes is due to increase per capita income that leads to sedentary lifestyle, which is one of the primary causes of diabetes. Moreover, rise in prevalence of obesity is projected to drive the global amylin analogs market during the forecast period. Increase in inclination toward physical inactivity boosts demand for amylin analogs.

Rise in global geriatric population propels the amylin analogs market, as this population is more prone to diabetes. Advancements in amylin analogs boosts the growth of the global market.

The global amylin analogs market can be segmented based on disease type, end-user, and region. In terms of disease type, the market can be categorized into type 1 diabetes and type 2 diabetes. Type 2 diabetes is estimated to dominate the market in 2016, owing to increased geriatric population across the world. Based on end-user, the global amylin analogs market can be classified into online pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and hospital pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest market share in 2016, owing to increased availability of amylin analog drugs in hospital pharmacies. The online pharmacies segment is anticipated to witness significant growth during the forecast period due to increase in adoption of ecommerce among the population.

Geographically, the global amylin analogs market can be segmented into Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Middle East & Africa. North America held the largest market share in 2016 due to advancements in amylin analog drugs in the region. Europe is expected to account for the second largest market share in 2016, due to high disposable income, high research and development in health care, and compulsory medical insurance in countries such as Germany and France. The market in Asia Pacific is anticipated to be driven by increase in government initiatives in health care, especially in China and India. The global amylin analogs market in Middle East & Africa is projected to experience strong growth during the forecast period due to increased disposable income especially in countries in the Middle East that leads to sedentary lifestyle which is responsible for diseases such as diabetes. The market in Latin America is anticipated to be driven by rise in government initiatives in health care.

Key players operating in the global amylin analogs market are Bristol-Myers Squibb and AstraZeneca.

