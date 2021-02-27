Assessment Market Pharmaceutical to Witness a Sustainable Growth by Till Now

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Innovation and Clinical Trial Tracking Factbook 2017: An Assessment of the Pharmaceutical Pipeline” to its huge collection of research reports.

GBI Research’s latest report: “Innovation and Clinical Trial Tracking Factbook 2017: An Assessment of the Pharmaceutical Pipeline” is a comprehensive, granular analysis of the 25,522 products currently in the pharmaceutical industry pipeline, from the Discovery stage through to Pre-registration and split into therapy areas and key indications. This pipeline is also benchmarked against its size across each segment compared to 2015 and 2016, and an assessment of the level of first-in-class innovation is provided. In addition, a detailed contextual analysis of the key drivers of this pipeline is provided, in addition to an assessment of companies present in the pipeline and historical deal value and volume.

Innovation, particularly the development of new products, is a crucial element of the pharmaceutical industry. The market is highly research-intensive, being deeply reliant on a high level of R&D investment and a strong product pipeline to maintain growth and ensure long-term revenue generation. Without successful innovation, which can be broadly defined as the market launch of novel therapeutic molecules that cost-effectively treat or cure diseases, the industry would face a substantial long-term decline in revenue.

A particular focus of this report is placed on analysis of the development of innovative drugs, specifically first-in-class innovation. Over recent decades, in addition to an increase in the yearly number of new chemical entity approvals by the FDA, the number and proportion of these approvals that were first-in-class at the time of approval have also increased. The proportion of first-in-class approvals has increased steadily each year since 1994, with the exception of the years 2005–2008, when the proportion was relatively high.

Scope

What is the current size and composition of the pharmaceutical industry pipeline and how has it changed in the last two years? What can we learn from this?

The largest therapy area, by a substantial margin, is oncology, and, with growth in the pipeline sizes for all major oncology indications since Q1 2015, this trend appears set to continue. Why is this the case?

What is the overall advantage for companies including first-in-class product developments in their pipeline portfolio, rather than opting for better-characterized established molecular targets?

What factors have been driving the increasing number of first-in-class product approvals over recent decades?

Historically, what has the risk of clinical trial attrition been across each therapy area and molecule type in the pharmaceutical industry? How long have their associated clinical trials been and how many patients, on average, were recruited?

