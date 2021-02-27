Automotive ABS and ESC Market – Global Key Players, Share, Demand, Growth Opportunities – Analysis 2019 to 2025

An anti-lock braking system or anti-skid braking system (ABS) is an automobile safety system that allows the wheels on a motor vehicle to maintain tractive contact with the road surface according to driver inputs while braking, preventing the wheels from locking up (ceasing rotation) and avoiding uncontrolled skidding. It is an automated system that uses the principles of threshold braking and cadence braking which were practiced by skillful drivers with previous generation braking systems. It does this at a much faster rate and with better control than many drivers could manage. Electronic stability control (ESC), also referred to as electronic stability program (ESP) or dynamic stability control (DSC), is a computerized technology that improves a vehicle’s stability by detecting and reducing loss of traction (skidding).When ESC detects loss of steering control, it automatically applies the brakes to help “steer” the vehicle where the driver intends to go.

Among other regions, Europe market has the biggest share of global automotive ABS and ESC market, flowed by North America market. But the latter region is projected to see a much higher CAGR during the forecast period.

This report focuses on Automotive ABS and ESC volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Automotive ABS and ESC market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Autoliv

Contenental

Delphi

Denso

Robert Bosch

TRW

Machino

Haldex

Aisin Seiki

Hitachi

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Three Channel ABS

Four Channel ABS

ESC

Segment by Application

Compact Vehicle

Mid-Sized Vehicle

Premium Vehicle

Luxury Vehicle

Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Automotive ABS and ESC Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Automotive ABS and ESC

1.2 Automotive ABS and ESC Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Automotive ABS and ESC Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Three Channel ABS

1.2.3 Four Channel ABS

1.2.4 ESC

1.3 Automotive ABS and ESC Segment by Application

1.3.1 Automotive ABS and ESC Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Compact Vehicle

1.3.3 Mid-Sized Vehicle

1.3.4 Premium Vehicle

1.3.5 Luxury Vehicle

1.3.6 Commercial Vehicle

1.3.7 Heavy Commercial Vehicle

1.4 Global Automotive ABS and ESC Market by Region

1.4.1 Global Automotive ABS and ESC Market Size Region

1.4.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.5 Global Automotive ABS and ESC Market Size

1.5.1 Global Automotive ABS and ESC Revenue (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Global Automotive ABS and ESC Production (2014-2025)

………..

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Automotive ABS and ESC Business

7.1 Autoliv

7.1.1 Autoliv Automotive ABS and ESC Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 Automotive ABS and ESC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Autoliv Automotive ABS and ESC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Contenental

7.2.1 Contenental Automotive ABS and ESC Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 Automotive ABS and ESC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Contenental Automotive ABS and ESC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 Delphi

7.3.1 Delphi Automotive ABS and ESC Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 Automotive ABS and ESC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 Delphi Automotive ABS and ESC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Denso

7.4.1 Denso Automotive ABS and ESC Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 Automotive ABS and ESC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Denso Automotive ABS and ESC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Robert Bosch

7.5.1 Robert Bosch Automotive ABS and ESC Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 Automotive ABS and ESC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Robert Bosch Automotive ABS and ESC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 TRW

7.6.1 TRW Automotive ABS and ESC Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 Automotive ABS and ESC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 TRW Automotive ABS and ESC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 Machino

7.7.1 Machino Automotive ABS and ESC Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 Automotive ABS and ESC Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 Machino Automotive ABS and ESC Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

Continued…..

