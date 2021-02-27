Battery Testing Equipment Market Growth Factors, Future Supply & Demand Analysis, Competitive landscape and Forecast by 2028

Market Outlook for Battery Testing Equipment:

Battery testing equipment is a multi-purpose testing device used for verifying the electrical potential and life cycle of a battery either prior to its inception in an electronic device or in later stages of the battery to test its condition and identify the cause of disruption in batteries which are in use. Some of the detailed specifications provided by the battery testing equipment about the battery are the storage space, impedance, load of the battery and the life cycle performance of the battery. Battery testing equipment is a valuable tool for industrial, electronic devices and automotive manufacturers, which enables them to validate the life cycle and functionality of the device itself during research and commence large-scale production.

Report Highlights:

Detailed overview of parent market

Changing market dynamics in the battery testing equipment industry

In-depth market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected market size in terms of volume and value

Recent industry trends and developments in the battery testing equipment market

Competitive landscape

Strategies of key players and products offered

Potential and niche segments, geographical regions exhibiting promising growth

A neutral perspective on market performance

Must-have information for Battery Testing Equipment market players to sustain and enhance their market footprint

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market: Segmentation:

The battery testing equipment market is segmented on the basis of product type, end use and capacity.

On the basis of product type, the battery testing equipment market is segmented into-

Stationary Battery Testing Equipment

Portable Battery Testing Equipment

On the basis of end use, the battery testing equipment market is segmented into-

Automotive

Industrial

Electronics and Telecommunications

Medical

Grid & Renewable Energy

Military/Aerospace

Others

On the basis of capacity, the battery testing equipment market is segmented into-

Below 400 V

401-800 V

Above 800 V

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market: Key Participants

Examples of some of the market participants in the global battery testing equipment market identified across the value chain include AVL List GmbH, Storage Battery Systems, LLC, Chen Tech Electric., Chroma Systems Solutions, Inc., Megger Group Limited, Greenlight Innovation, Intertek Group plc, Chauvin Arnoux Metrix and FLIR Systems amongst others.

Global Battery Testing Equipment Market: Key Developments

In September 2018, the company Advanced Test Equipment Rentals (ATEC), which provides high quality testing rental testing services, expanded its battery testing equipment rental product portfolio with the launch of Arbin LBT21024, which features with basic charge and discharge cycling in the telecommunication industry.

Opportunities for Battery Testing Equipment Market Participants:

The market for battery testing equipment is booming in regions like South East Asia, where the market is plagued with lack of convenient and charging infrastructure and is not yet prepared to support the growth of electric vehicles (EVs). Many start-up companies are commencing the establishment of battery testing and charging chambers. With only small players carrying the load of this demand, there are a plethora of opportunities for global players to capitalize on the battery testing equipment market in this region.

