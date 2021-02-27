Cinnamaldehyde Market Latest Innovations, Drivers, Dynamics And Strategic Analysis, Challenges by 2023

The growth of the cinnamaldehyde market is mainly driven by the growing applications of cinnamaldehyde in the flavor, and fragrance industries. Homecare and personal care products witnessed a high penetration rate in emerging economies owing to the availability of better market and distribution channels, which further creates opportunities for the key players in the cinnamaldehyde market.

Browse a overview of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cinnamaldehyde-market

The high penetration of these products is due to the growing middle class in Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Additionally, personal grooming has gained importance among teenagers/youth, which is also expected to boost the personal care market in the coming years.

On the basis of source, the cinnamaldehyde market has been segmented into synthetic and natural, where the synthetic source held a larger share of the market in terms of volume in 2016. However, in the same year, natural source held the larger market share in terms of value.

With the rapid development of the Asia-Pacific cosmetics market, the cinnamaldehyde industry has witnessed significant growth. The growth of the cosmetics industry is led by increasing aging population, growing appearance consciousness among young generation, and increase in the disposable income of the people in this region. Also, the increase in number of middle-class population in India is leading to the increased demand of personal and homecare products, and benefitting the Asia-Pacific cinnamaldehyde market.

Through the synthetic process, this chemical can be obtained by aldol condensation of benzaldehyde and acetaldehyde or from cinnamyl alcohol. The main derivative of cinnamaldehyde, which is mostly used commercially, includes dihydrocinnamyl, cinnamyl alcohol, and dihydrocinnamaldehyde. Through the natural process, it is produced by steam distillation of essential oil from cinnamon. It is also found in other members of the cinnamomum species such as cassia, and camphor.

Get a free sample copy of this report @ https://www.psmarketresearch.com/market-analysis/cinnamaldehyde-market/report-sample

Cinnamaldehyde is an organic compound, which provides the taste and smell of cinnamon spice. The essential oil in the bark of cinnamon trees contains almost 98% of the chemical. It is mainly used as a flavor and odor agent in the personal care, and homecare industries. It is also used as a fungicide that shows anti-microbial activity, which can prevent almost 50% bacterial growth in oral cavity. Additionally, it is also known as corrosion inhibitor for steel and other ferrous alloys in corrosive fluids.

About P&S Intelligence:

P&S Intelligence is a provider of market research and consulting services catering to the market information needs of burgeoning industries across the world. Providing the plinth of market intelligence, P&S as an enterprising research and consulting company, believes in providing thorough landscape analyses on the ever-changing market scenario, to empower companies to make informed decisions and base their business strategies with astuteness.

Contact:

P&S Intelligence

Toll-free: +1-888-778-7886 (USA/Canada)

International: +1-347-960-6455

Email: [email protected]

Web: www.psmarketresearch.com

Connect with us: LinkedIn | Twitter | Google + | Facebook