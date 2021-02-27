Facial Injectables Market is Projected to be Worth US$9.4 bn by 2020

Transparency Market Research has recently published a new research report about the global facial injectables market. The research report, titled “Facial Injectables Market – Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast, 2014 – 2020,” explains the various factors shaping this market. According to the research report, the global facial injectables market is anticipated to surge at 14.6% CAGR to reach US$9.4 bn by 2020 from US$3.3 bn in 2013.

Facial injectables are chemical-based solutions meant for rendering aesthetic changes to the skin. These products smoothen out the wrinkles on the skin by restoring the lost volume and fullness due to aging and exposure to the sun. In recent years, the burgeoning pool of geriatrics and the need to keep the skin looking youthful amongst middle-aged population have been the primary growth drivers for the global facial injectables market. These products work towards raising scar depressions, improving the fullness of lips, and replacing the loss of soft tissue. The promise of age reversal has been the driving force behind this market.

The global facial injectables market is segmented on the basis of product and geography. The products available in this market are collagen, hyaluronic acid, botulinum toxin, and polymers and particles (PPFs). Analysts reported that the hyaluronic acid facial injectable segment emerged as the leading product segment in the overall market in 2013. Research predicts that this segment will reach US$5.9 bn by 2020, surging at a CAGR of 16.3% between 2014 and 2020.

Geographically, this market is segmented into Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World. As of 2013, North America held a share of about 40% in the global facial injectables market. This dominant stance can be credited to the region’s exceptional healthcare infrastructure, high spending on healthcare, supportive reimbursement policies, and growing consumer awareness about the advantages of aesthetic products. Furthermore, the increasing pool of geriatrics is also driving the facial injectables market in North America.

However, in the forecast period, the Asia Pacific facial injectables market is expected to witness remarkable progress. The emerging economies of China, South Korea, and India, which have the highest population count across the globe, are poised to contribute significantly to this market. Furthermore, the improving healthcare conditions, rising expenditure on healthcare, and growing entertainment industry, which demands younger looks is expected to fuel this market in Asia Pacific.

Some of the key players operating in the global facial injectables market are Galderma S.A., Allergan, Inc., Merz Pharma GmbH, and Bloomega BioTechnology Corporation Limited. The research report has profiled these players to provide its readers a thorough analysis of the competitive landscape of the global facial injectables market. The report also details the technological improvements made by players and the investments that are changing the direction of research and development activities. Furthermore, the research report also provides an assessment of the regulatory framework governing this market and the financial overview of these companies in the global market for the coming few years.

