First Aid Kit Industry 2019-2024: Attractive Market Opportunities with Top Key Players- Acme United, Johnson & Johnson, 3M, ZEE, Certified Safety, Cintas and more…

A first aid kit is a collection of supplies and equipment for use in giving first aid, and can be put together for the purpose by an individual or organization or purchased complete. There is a wide variation in the contents of first aid kits based on the knowledge and experience of those putting it together, the differing first aid requirements of the area where it may be used and variations in legislation or regulation in a given area.

As an useful and convenient tool needed in emergency, first aid kit are widely produced and sold worldwide, especially in developed countries such as United States, Japan, Germany and etc. Currently, Europe is the largest consumption market of first aid kit worldwide, driven by the wide awareness of the necessity of having a first aid kit at home or when going outside. Consumption market of first aid kit in United States and Japan are also quite remarkable. However, market in these regions is already mature, and doesn’t grow that fast any longer. Consumption market in developing countries and regions are regarded as emerging market of first aid kit and the main market growth driven factor in the following decade.

According to this study, over the next five years the First Aid Kit market will register a 4.8% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 370 million by 2024, from US$ 280 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in First Aid Kit business. In summary, there is still market space of first aid kit, especially in emerging market; and the market is still promising to some extent. But it is suggested that new enterprises should not enter the market without technology or marketing channel advantages.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of First Aid Kit market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries.

This study considers the First Aid Kit value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global First Aid Kit consumption (value & volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

To understand the structure of First Aid Kit market by identifying its various subsegments.

Focuses on the key global First Aid Kit manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the First Aid Kit with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of First Aid Kit submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

