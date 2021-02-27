Fluorine Derivatives New Market Development Analysis by Top 3 Companies (Solvay S.A., Pelchem SOC Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Limited) | 2017 – 2025

Amongst all of the chemical elements, fluorine is the most reactive & electronegative. Fluorine reacts with organic and inorganic substances. Fluorine derivatives are obtained by compounds with the help of chemical reaction. Compounds are synthesized with the help of molecules with higher absorption wavelengths in order to obtain compounds with the finest properties of fluorinated derivatives. Direct fluorination of compounds in acidic conditions results in production of its mono-, di- and trifluorinated derivatives at mild yields. Reactions between elementary fluorine and complex organic molecules usually result in multiple nonspecific processes due to the high enthalpy of C-H bond fluorination, which exceeds the energy of carbon-based single bonds and causes destruction of the target molecule.

The fluorine derivatives market is driven by large scale industries as it have high demand for the fluorine because it is lightweight and cost effective over gas. Increase in number of end-users of fluorine derivatives such as uranium hexafluoride is also anticipated to boost the global consumption of fluorine derivatives. Rise in end-use of sulfur hexafluoride is also driving the global fluorine derivatives market. Demand for fluorine derivatives is estimated to decline in the near future because while transportation if the gas is leaked it causes harmful hazardous effects. Furthermore, complex production process discourages the arrival of new entrants. This also poses a challenge for existing manufacturers of fluorine derivatives.

Based on application, the fluorine derivatives market can be segmented into nuclear fuels, glass & ceramics manufacturing, refrigerants, propellants pharmaceuticals, and fire extinguishers. The nuclear fuels segment accounted for the major share of the global fluorine derivatives market in terms of revenue in 2016. The replacement of monovalent fluorine for divalent bridging oxygen led to the formation of Si (O3F), which leads to decrease in melt viscosity and weakening of the glass structure. Consequently, fluorine additions are used as binding agent in the melting of many commercial glasses.

The global fluorine derivatives market can be segregated based on compounds formed. Fluoride forms derivatives in combination with metals, nonmetals, metalloids, and most noble gases. Alkali metals form ionic and highly soluble monofluoride derivatives. Hydrogen and fluorine combine to produce hydrogen fluoride derivatives. Noble gases combine to form xenon hexafluoroplatinate, xenon difluoride, tetrafluoride, hexafluoride, and multiple oxyfluorides. Among other noble gases, krypton forms difluoride derivatives. The carbon–fluorine bond is organic chemistry’s strongest bond, and gives stability to organofluorines derivatives.

In terms of geography, the fluorine derivatives market can be divided into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In terms of revenue, the fluorine derivatives market in North America is estimated to exhibit steady growth during the forecast period. The market in Europe is projected to expand at a sluggish pace in terms of revenue. Asia Pacific is likely to lead the fluorine derivatives market in terms of production and demand. Growth in urbanization and favorable manufacturing regulations are boost the market in Asia Pacific. On the other hand, the demand for fluorine derivatives is expected to be low in Middle East & Africa and Latin America during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the fluorine derivatives market are Solvay S.A., Pelchem SOC Ltd., Navin Fluorine International Limited, KANTO DENKA KOGYO CO., LTD., Air Products & Chemicals, Inc., Advance Research Chemicals, Inc., and Linde AG.