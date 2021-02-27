Global Cake Mixes Market Benefits from Rising Economic Prosperity in Emerging Economies

The research report on the global cake mixes market presents a detailed overview of key market dynamics during the forecast period of 2017 to 2022 with 2016 as the base year. The market size of the global cake mixes market has been provided in terms of revenue and volume. The research presents insights into the share and size of various segments during the 2012-2017 period and analyzes various trends boosting the demand for prominent segments. These segments have been identified based on present and future trends. In addition, the report provides revenue share of key regions and highlights important developments influencing these regional markets over the forecast period. This information is used to provide market attractiveness analysis by geography.

The objective of the report on global cake mixes market is to ascertain and provide projections about the market’s growth trajectory during 2017 to 2022. It analyzes opportunities in the market for new entrants and also delineates a competitive chart of this growing market.

The report is compiled as a result of primary research that comprised the major research phase, along with secondary research to compute market size. The report comprises projections for revenue generated by sales of cake mixes via several distribution channels over the forecast period. TMR not only provides projections in terms of value, but also evaluates the market based on essential parameters, such as year-on-year (Y-o-Y) growth. This helps readers to gauge future opportunities in the market.

On the basis of flavor, the global cake mixes market has been segmented into chocolate, vanilla, butter, milk, fruit, red velvet, berries, butter scotch, and others. Based on cake type, the global cake mixes market has been bifurcated into angel food cake, layer cake, flourless or low-flour cake, chiffon cake, cup cake, cheese cake, pound cake, tortes, unbaked cake, and others. Depending upon distribution channel, the market has been categorized into modern trade, departmental and traditional grocery store, convenience stores, online channels, and other retail formats. Geographically, the report assesses the global cake mixes market in the regions of North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific except Japan, Japan, and the Middle East and Africa. Some of the key countries in these regions that have considerable scale for sale of cake mixes are the U.S., Canada, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Germany, the U.K., France, Spain, Italy, Nordic, Japan, China, India, Malaysia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia, GCC Countries, South Africa, Nigeria, and Israel. A revenue comparison based on flavor, distribution channel, and cake type for each of these countries is provided in the report.

General Mills Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Associated British Foods plc., Pinnacle Foods Inc., Cargill Inc., Ingredion Incorporated, Hain Celestial Group Inc., Kerry Group plc., Continental Mills Inc., and Chelsea Milling Company are some of the key companies for cake mixes profiled in this report. Details such as product portfolio, recent developments, business strategies, financials, and SWOTs are provided for each of the companies in this report.