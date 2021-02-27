Global Cakes Frosting & Icing: Market Analysis, Strategies, Segmentation And Forecasts, 2019 To 2025
Summary
This report provides in depth study of “Cakes Frosting & Icing Market” using SWOT analysis i.e. Strength, Weakness, Opportunities and Threat to the organization. The Cakes Frosting & Icing Market report also provides an in-depth survey of key players in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product outline, the quantity of production, required raw material, and the financial health of the organization.
Cakes icing, often called cakes frosting in the United States, is a sweet, often creamy glaze made of sugar with a liquid, such as water or milk that is often enriched with ingredients like butter, egg whites, cream cheese, or flavorings.
For industry structure analysis, the Cakes Frosting & Icing industry is relatively concentrated. These manufacturers range from large multinational corporations to small privately owned companies compete in this industry. The top five producers account for about 76 % of the revenue market. Regionally, USA is the biggest revenue area, also the leader in the North America Cakes Frosting & Icing industry.
United States occupied 85.98% of the sales market in 2016. It is followed by Canada and Mexico, which respectively account for around 9.18% and 4.84% of the North America total industry.
The global Cakes Frosting & Icing market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 and will reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025. The objectives of this study are to define, segment, and project the size of the Cakes Frosting & Icing market based on company, product type, end user and key regions.
This report studies the global market size of Cakes Frosting & Icing in key regions like North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Central & South America and Middle East & Africa, focuses on the consumption of Cakes Frosting & Icing in these regions.
This research report categorizes the global Cakes Frosting & Icing market by top players/brands, region, type and end user. This report also studies the global Cakes Frosting & Icing market status, competition landscape, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, sales channels and distributors.
The following manufacturers are covered in this report, with sales, revenue, market share for each company:
Pinnacle Foods
Betty Crocker
Rich Product
CSM Bakery Solutions
Wilton Industries
Dawn Food
Lawrence Foods
Dixie’s Icing
Market size by Product
Packaged Cakes Frosting & Icing
Unpackaged Cakes Frosting & Icing
Market size by End User
Bakery
Restaurant
Residential
Market size by Region
North America
United States
Canada
Mexico
Asia-Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Singapore
Malaysia
Philippines
Thailand
Vietnam
Europe
Germany
France
UK
Italy
Spain
Russia
Central & South America
Brazil
Rest of Central & South America
Middle East & Africa
GCC Countries
Turkey
Egypt
South Africa
Major Key Points in Table of Content
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Cakes Frosting & Icing Product
1.2 Market Segments
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Cakes Frosting & Icing Market Size Growth Rate by Product
1.4.2 Packaged Cakes Frosting & Icing
1.4.3 Unpackaged Cakes Frosting & Icing
1.5 Market by End User
1.5.1 Global Cakes Frosting & Icing Market Size Growth Rate by End User
1.5.2 Bakery
1.5.3 Restaurant
1.5.4 Residential
1.6 Study Objectives
1.7 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Cakes Frosting & Icing Market Size
2.1.1 Global Cakes Frosting & Icing Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Cakes Frosting & Icing Sales 2014-2025
2.2 Cakes Frosting & Icing Growth Rate by Regions
2.2.1 Global Cakes Frosting & Icing Sales by Regions
2.2.2 Global Cakes Frosting & Icing Revenue by Regions
….
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Pinnacle Foods
11.1.1 Pinnacle Foods Company Details
11.1.2 Company Business Overview
11.1.3 Pinnacle Foods Cakes Frosting & Icing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.1.4 Pinnacle Foods Cakes Frosting & Icing Products Offered
11.1.5 Pinnacle Foods Recent Development
11.2 Betty Crocker
11.2.1 Betty Crocker Company Details
11.2.2 Company Business Overview
11.2.3 Betty Crocker Cakes Frosting & Icing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.2.4 Betty Crocker Cakes Frosting & Icing Products Offered
11.2.5 Betty Crocker Recent Development
11.3 Rich Product
11.3.1 Rich Product Company Details
11.3.2 Company Business Overview
11.3.3 Rich Product Cakes Frosting & Icing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.3.4 Rich Product Cakes Frosting & Icing Products Offered
11.3.5 Rich Product Recent Development
11.4 CSM Bakery Solutions
11.4.1 CSM Bakery Solutions Company Details
11.4.2 Company Business Overview
11.4.3 CSM Bakery Solutions Cakes Frosting & Icing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.4.4 CSM Bakery Solutions Cakes Frosting & Icing Products Offered
11.4.5 CSM Bakery Solutions Recent Development
11.5 Wilton Industries
11.5.1 Wilton Industries Company Details
11.5.2 Company Business Overview
11.5.3 Wilton Industries Cakes Frosting & Icing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.5.4 Wilton Industries Cakes Frosting & Icing Products Offered
11.5.5 Wilton Industries Recent Development
11.6 Dawn Food
11.6.1 Dawn Food Company Details
11.6.2 Company Business Overview
11.6.3 Dawn Food Cakes Frosting & Icing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.6.4 Dawn Food Cakes Frosting & Icing Products Offered
11.6.5 Dawn Food Recent Development
11.7 Lawrence Foods
11.7.1 Lawrence Foods Company Details
11.7.2 Company Business Overview
11.7.3 Lawrence Foods Cakes Frosting & Icing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.7.4 Lawrence Foods Cakes Frosting & Icing Products Offered
11.7.5 Lawrence Foods Recent Development
11.8 Dixie’s Icing
11.8.1 Dixie’s Icing Company Details
11.8.2 Company Business Overview
11.8.3 Dixie’s Icing Cakes Frosting & Icing Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2014-2019)
11.8.4 Dixie’s Icing Cakes Frosting & Icing Products Offered
11.8.5 Dixie’s Icing Recent Development
