Global Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Market Growth With Worldwide Industry Analysis 2019-2023
Calcium chloride is an ionic compound of calcium and chlorine. It is highly soluble in water and it is deliquescent. It is a salt that is solid at room temperature, and it behaves as a typical ionic halide. It has several common applications such as brine for refrigeration plants, ice and dust control on roads, and in cement. It can be produced directly from limestone, but large amounts are also produced as a by-product of the Solvay process. Because of its hygroscopic nature, it must be kept in tightly-sealed containers.
Scope of the Report:
This report focuses on the Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) in global market, especially in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, types and applications.
Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers
Tetra Technologies
OxyChem
JAFCCO
NAMA Chemicals
Zirax Limited
Solvay
Oman Chlorine
Tangshan Sanyou
Koruma Klor Alkali
CCPC
Weifang Haibin Chemical
Nedmag
Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers
North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)
Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)
Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)
Market Segment by Type, covers
Calcium Chloride Dihydrate
Calcium Chloride Anhydrous
Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into
Oil & Gas
Dust Control
Industrial Processing
Construction
Others
There are 15 Chapters to deeply display the global Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) market.
Chapter 1, to describe Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) Introduction, product scope, market overview, market opportunities, market risk, market driving force;
Chapter 2, to analyze the top manufacturers of Calcium Chloride (CaCl2), with sales, revenue, and price of Calcium Chloride (CaCl2), in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 3, to display the competitive situation among the top manufacturers, with sales, revenue and market share in 2016 and 2017;
Chapter 4, to show the global market by regions, with sales, revenue and market share of Calcium Chloride (CaCl2), for each region, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 5, 6, 7, 8 and 9, to analyze the key regions, with sales, revenue and market share by key countries in these regions;
Chapter 10 and 11, to show the market by type and application, with sales market share and growth rate by type, application, from 2013 to 2018;
Chapter 12, Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) market forecast, by regions, type and application, with sales and revenue, from 2018 to 2023;
Chapter 13, 14 and 15, to describe Calcium Chloride (CaCl2) sales channel, distributors, traders, dealers, Research Findings and Conclusion, appendix and data source
