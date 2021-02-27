Global Commercial Aircraft Engine Outsourcing Market – Global Outsourcing Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Industry Mapping, 2017 – 2025

Reportocean.com “Global Commercial Aircraft Engine Outsourcing Market” report has been added to its Research Database.

Global Commercial Aircraft Engine Outsourcing Market (By Engine OEMs, Rolls Royce, Pratt & Whitney, General Electric Aviation, and Safran S.A.) – Global Outsourcing Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Industry Mapping, 2017 – 2025

Research Methodology

For each driver and restrain we provide weightage in short term, medium term and long term. Here the driver acts as a pull factor and restrain as a push factor.

Period Short term Medium term Long term

Year 2017-2019 2020-2022 2023-2025

Driver 1 x x X

Driver 2 x x x

Driver 3 x x x

Restrain 1 x x x

Restrain 2 x x x

Restrain 3 x x x

Total 100 100 100

Primary Research

Key players in the market are identified through review of secondary sources such as industry whitepapers, annual reports, published reports by credible agencies, financial reports and published interviews of Key Opinion Leaders (KOLs) from leading companies. During the primary interviews, KOLs also suggested some producers that are included under the initial scope of the study. We further refined company profile section by adding suggested producers by KOLs. KOLs include Chief Executive Officer (CEO), general managers, vice presidents, sales directors, market executives, R&D directors, product managers, procurement managers, export managers etc. During the research process, all the major stakeholders across the value chain are contacted for conducting primary interviews.

Report Description

The report covers the analysis and forecast of the commercial aircraft engine outsourcing market on a global level. The study provides historic data for 2016 along with the forecast for the period between 2017 and 2025 based on revenue (US$ Mn).

A comprehensive analysis of the market dynamics that is inclusive of market drivers, restraints, and opportunities is part of the report. Additionally, the report includes potential opportunities in the commercial aircraft engine outsourcing market at the global and regional levels. Market dynamics are the factors which impact the market growth, so their analysis helps understand the ongoing trends of the global market. Therefore, the report provides the forecast of the global market for the period from 2017 to 2025, along with offering an inclusive study of the commercial aircraft engine outsourcing market.

Market Push & Pull Factors

The study provides a detailed view of the commercial aircraft engine outsourcing market, by segmenting it based on by engine OEMs, engine outsourcing, and market trends. 3D printing, Industry 4.0, non-destructive testing, and composite materials are some of the recent trends of the global commercial aircraft outsourcing market. User-friendly policies initiated by governments of every country coupled with growth in purchasing power of middle-class people has made the aviation industry witness a high demand for planes.

The competitive profiling of the key players in the global commercial aircraft engine outsourcing market includes different business strategies adopted by them and their recent developments. The report provides the size of the commercial aircraft engine outsourcing market in 2017 and the forecast for the next eight years up to 2025. The size of the global commercial aircraft engine outsourcing market is provided in terms of revenue. Market revenue is defined in US$ Mn.

Market estimates for this study have been based on revenue being derived through regional pricing trends. The commercial aircraft engine outsourcing market has been analyzed based on expected demand. Companies were considered for the market share analysis, based on their innovation and application and revenue generation. In the absence of specific data related to the sales of commercial aircraft engine outsourcing several privately held companies, calculated assumptions have been made in view of the company’s penetration.

The report covers a detailed competitive outlook that includes the market share and company profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report include Rolls Royce, General Electric Aviation, Pratt & Whitney (P&W), and Safran S.A.

Report Scope

Market Opportunity Matrix Information covered

Market Size and Potential Addressable Market 2017-2025

Base Year 2017

Forecast Period 2018-2025

Forecast Units USD

Classification of Outsourcing Functions: By Engine OEMs

• Rolls Royce

• Pratt & Whitney

• General Electric Aviation

• Safran S.A.

Overall Strategy (Engine Outsourcing)

• Rolls Royce

• Pratt & Whitney

• General Electric Aviation

• Safran S.A.

Global Commercial Aircraft Engine Outsourcing Market Trends

• 3D Printing

• Industry 4.0

• Non-Destructive Testing

• Composite Materials

Questions answered in the commercial aircraft engine outsourcing market research report:

1. What is commercial aircraft engine outsourcing?

2. What is the global commercial aircraft engine outsourcing market size?

3. What are the market driving factors behind the global commercial aircraft engine outsourcing market?

4. What are the market trends and forecast for global commercial aircraft engine outsourcing market?

5. Which are the major global commercial aircraft engine manufacturers?

6. Which are the major global commercial aircraft engine outsourcing companies?

