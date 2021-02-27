Global Dermatology Drugs Market Overview, Growth, Demand And Forecast Research Report To 2023

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Global Dermatology Drugs Market to 2023 – Growth Driven by Increased Uptake of Interleukin Receptor Inhibitors for Psoriasis and Atopic Dermatitis” to its huge collection of research reports.

Dermatology is a highly diverse therapy area that deals with diseases of the skin, hair and nails. Over 3,000 types of dermatological conditions are thought to exist, ranging from the autoimmune disorder psoriasis to the very common condition acne vulgaris. The scope of dermatological disorders is diverse in terms of severity and clinical presentation, and if a condition is not sufficiently kept under control, it can significantly impair the patient’s quality of life.

The treatment landscape for dermatological disorders was traditionally dominated by genericized topical therapies such as glucocorticoids and retinoids. The approval of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) such as Humira, Enbrel and Remicade for psoriasis revolutionized both the management of psoriasis and the dermatology therapy area. These first generation mAbs are now off-patent and have biosimilar versions approved by the FDA, but in recent years the therapy area has seen a number of new mAbs enter the market. These new approvals will provide patients with more treatment options and stimulate growth in the therapy area. In 2017 Dupixent became the first biologic to be approved for atopic dermatitis, expanding the use of biologics to an indication other than psoriasis.

Overall there are 871 products being actively developed in the dermatology pipeline, but these include products being developed for many smaller indications. The indications with the largest pipelines are psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and acne vulgaris, which contain 282, 136 and 70 products, respectively.

Global revenue from the dermatology market is forecast to increase from $19.8 billion in 2016 to $36.6 billion in 2023, at a compound annual growth rate of 9.13%. Which drugs will achieve blockbuster status and how will the key player companies perform during the forecast period?

