Global Dock Levelers Market Reports 2019 by Industry Analysis, Research, Share, Growth, Sales, Trends, Supply and Forecast to 2024

This comprehensive Dock Levelers Market research report includes a brief on these trends that can help the businesses operating in the industry to understand the market and strategize for their business expansion accordingly. The research report analyzes the market size, industry share, growth, key segments, CAGR and key drivers.

Dock leveler is mainly consists of an adjustable platform and a hydraulic pump, used to achieve fast cargo handling as auxiliary equipment. Its height-adjusting function allows the connection between truck and warehouse dock; forklift trucks and other transport vehicles can get inside the truck directly to hand cargos.

In the coming years there is an increasing demand for Dock Levelers in the regions of Europe that is expected to drive the market for more advanced Dock Levelers. Growth in government budgets in the principal countries, increasing of Logistics and Warehouse fields expenditures, more-intense competition, launches in introducing new products, retrofitting and renovation of old technology, increasing adoption of Dock Levelers will drive growth in Europe markets.

The Dock Levelers industry market is low concentrated as the manufacturing technology of Dock Levelers is relatively matures than some high-tech equipment. And some enterprises, like ASSA ABLOY, Hormann, Stertil Dock, etc. are well-known for the wonderful performance of their Dock Levelers and related services. At the same time, Germany, occupied 23% sales market share in 2017, is remarkable in the Europe Dock Levelers industry because of their market share and technology status of Dock Levelers.

The product average price declined in the past few years due to the technology development, the average price will keep the trend in the few future years due to increasing mature manufacturing technology and lowing cost of raw materials.

According to this study, over the next five years the Dock Levelers market will register a 3.9% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 350 million by 2024, from US$ 290 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Dock Levelers business, shared in Chapter 3.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Dock Levelers market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions and countries. This study considers the Dock Levelers value and volume generated from the sales of the following segments:

Segmentation by product type: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.3; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.7.

Mechanical Dock Levelers

Hydraulic Dock Levelers

Others

Segmentation by application: breakdown data from 2014 to 2019, in Section 2.4; and forecast to 2024 in section 11.8.

Logistics and Warehouse

Ports

Others

This report also splits the market by region: Breakdown data in Chapter 4, 5, 6, 7 and 8.

Americas, United States, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, APAC, China, Japan, Korea, Southeast Asia, India, Australia, Europe, Germany, France, UK, Italy, Russia, Spain, Middle East and Africa, Egypt, South Africa, Israel, Turkey, GCC Countries

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

ASSA ABLOY, Hormann, Stertil Dock, Entrematic, Alutech, PROMStahl, Rite-Hite, Loading Systems, Inkema, BUTT, Armo, Nani Verladetechnik, Chase Equipment, Kollias Industrial Doors

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key players and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Dock Levelers consumption (value and volume) by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2024.

Focuses on the key global Dock Levelers manufacturers, to define, describe and analyze the sales volume, value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Dock Levelers with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the consumption of Dock Levelers submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches, and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

