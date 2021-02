Global Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) Market 2019 Trends, Market Share, Industry Size, Opportunities, Analysis And Forecast To 2025

Summary

Electronic air suspension system (EAS) is a kind of air suspension system which is controlled by an electrical system. Electronic air suspension system uses suspension dampers equipped with external inflatable air bags to control the height of the corners of the vehicle. The dampers may be either passive or controlled, and may be either struts or shock absorbers. A motor-driven air compressor provides high-pressure air to inflate the air bags, which act to elevate the height of that particular corner. When the air is let out in a controlled deflation, the vehicle returns to the desired trim height. Sensors are used to measure and compare the actual height of the vehicle to the desired height. The sensors send signals to an Electronic Control Unit (ECU), which automatically controls the activity of the air compressor and the inflation/deflation of the air bags.

The products in this report mainly cover electronic air suspension system in OE market and aftermarket.

Electronic air suspension system (EAS) market kept growing in recent years. As automotive market develop in a rapid period, electronic air suspension system (EAS) market will keep in rapid development.

Viewed from the supply side, there are a few manufacturers in the OE market and aftermarket.

Viewed from the demand side, the current demand for electronic air suspension system (EAS) product is growing.

This report focuses on Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Electronic Air Suspension System (EAS) market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Continental

Hitachi

Dunlop

ThyssenKrupp

Wabco

ACCUAIR

Air Lift

Continental(China)

Hitachi(China)

Wabco(China)

BWI Group

Komman

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

OEM

Aftermarket

Segment by Application

Passenger Car

Commercial Vehicle

Motorcycle

Continued….

