Global Lubricants in the Oil and Gas Market Revenue And Value Chain 2019-2025

A lubricant is a substance, usually organic, introduced to reduce friction between surfaces in mutual contact, which ultimately reduces the heat generated when the surfaces move. It may also have the function of transmitting forces, transporting foreign particles, or heating or cooling the surfaces. The property of reducing friction is known as lubricity.

Vibration, mechanical stress, contamination, and moisture are all threats to any machine in the oil & gas industry. All the moving parts in the equipments need lubrication to function optimally. Lubricating oils (engine oil, gear oil, and hydraulic oils) offer solutions for drilling operations (for crude oil and natural gas extraction). They protect the equipment from an array of challenges like friction, high temperatures, adulteration from water, leaking oil, slurry and froth formation, and oxidation due to moisture. Excessive grease can cause additional issues and difficulties. These challenges result in maintenance downtime which is undesirable. The downtime is due to decreased engine life, lack of lubrication and replacement of parts. All of these leads to decrease in production. Use of proper lubricants allows the equipments to run without maintenance downtime thus increasing its operational productivity.

The global Lubricants in the Oil and Gas market is valued at xx million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach xx million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of xx% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on Lubricants in the Oil and Gas volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall Lubricants in the Oil and Gas market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

The following manufacturers are covered:

ExxonMobil

Klber Lubrication

Lubrication Engineers, Inc.

Chevron

RS Clare & Co Ltd

The Chemours Company

FUCHS

…

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Diesel Engine Oils

Greases

Hydraulic Fluids

Compressor Oils

Others

Segment by Application

Onshore & Offshore Drilling

FPSO

Refining

Others

