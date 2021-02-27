Global Market Study on Ambulance and Emergency Equipment Market Trend Analysis till 2021

Ambulance and emergency equipment refers to the medical equipment that facilitates patient care during medical exigencies, such as accidents and surgeries, helps prevent loss of life, and minimizes personal injuries. Emergency equipment can be found in laboratories and hospitals. Technological advancement, increasing incidence of accidents, and growing aging population are some of the main boosters driving the ambulance and emergency equipment market. On the basis of medical services, this market can be segmented into transportation equipment, equipment used for burn care, diagnostics and infection control equipment, blood and hemorrhage control devices, and respiratory, hypothermia, and cardiac equipment. On the basis of modes of transport, the ambulance and emergency equipment market can be classified into ground ambulance service, air ambulance service, and water ambulance service. On the basis of equipment, this market can be divided into advance life support (ALS) and basic life support (BLS).

North America, followed by Europe, has the largest market for ambulance and emergency equipment owing to technological advancement, increasing prevalence of chronic disorders, rise in healthcare expenditure, and developed healthcare infrastructure in this region. Asia is expected to exhibit a high growth rate in the ambulance and emergency equipment market in the next few years given the developing healthcare infrastructure, rise in prevalence of accidents, increasing disposable income, growing incidence of various diseases, increasing elderly population, and rise in awareness about emergency equipment available in the market in the region.

Growing need for emergency medical services, rise in aging population, increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, government initiatives, changing lifestyle, growing number of emergency medical hospitalization cases, and technological advancement are expected to drive the global market for ambulance and emergency equipment. In addition, increasing incidence of natural calamities, changing lifestyle, favorable reimbursement scenario, increasing incidence of accidents, and wide range of application area for ambulance and emergency equipment are expected to propel this equipment. However, high cost related to emergency care services and lack of skilled professionals are two major factors restraining the growth for global ambulance and emergency equipment market.

Growing demographics and economies in the developing countries, such as India and China, is expected to fuel the expansion of the ambulance and emergency equipment market in Asia. In addition, innovations along with technological advancement, rise in demand for emergency medical services, rising incidence of accidents, increasing research and development activities, incessantly growing aging population, and discovery of more applications of ambulatory and emergency equipment are expected to offer new opportunities for the said market. Market trends include frequent mergers and acquisitions, rise in the number of collaborations and partnerships, and new product launches. Major companies operating in the global ambulance and emergency equipment market are 3M, CO., BLS Systems, Ltd., Covidine, GE Healthcare, MCKESSON CORP., Stryker, and Allied healthcare products. Some other companies operating in this market are Drager Medical, Inc., Tree Medical, Ambu A/S, Emergency Medical International, First Care Products, Ltd., and Emergency Medical Products, Inc.