Global Mobile Gaming Market 2017 Share, Trend, Segmentation and Forecast to 2021
Mobile games are played either using internet connectivity or by installing a game in the mobile device. They can also be played by installing non-network mobile gaming applications that are pre-installed or downloaded from application stores such as Google Play and App Store. The non-network mobile gaming application uses the mobile device’s platform to run the gaming software.
The analysts forecast the Global Mobile Gaming market to grow at a CAGR of 21.39 percent over the period 2015-2019.
Covered in this Report
This report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the Global Mobile Gaming market for the period 2015-2019. To calculate the market size, the report considers revenue generated from the sales of mobile games.
The report consolidates the revenues generated from the following major regions: APAC, North America, EMEA, and Latin America.
The report, Global Mobile Gaming Market 2015-2019, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers North America, Latin America, and the APAC and EMEA regions; it also covers the Global Mobile Gaming market landscape and its growth prospects in the coming years. The report includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.
Key Regions
• APAC
• EMEA
• Latin America
• North America
Key Vendors
• Activision Blizzard
• Electronic Arts
• Gameloft
• Glu Mobile
• GungHo Online Entertainment
• Kabam
• King Digital Entertainment
• Rovio Entertainment
• Supercell
• Zynga
Other Prominent Vendors
• CJ E&M Netmarble
• Colopl
• CyberAgent
• DeNa
• Disney Interactive
• Facebook
• Gamevil
• GREE
• IGG
• Kiloo
• Konami Digital
• Locojoy
• Machine Zone
• MindJolt
• SEGA
• Square Enix
• Storm8
• Tencent
• Ubisoft Entertainment
• Warner Bros. Entertainment
• WeMade Entertainment
Market Driver
• Increased Adoption of Smartphones and Tablets
Market Challenge
• Presence of Alternative Gaming Devices
Market Trend
• Changing Demographics of Gamers
Key Questions Answered in this Report
• What will the market size be in 2019 and what will the growth rate be?
• What are the key market trends?
• What is driving this market?
• What are the challenges to market growth?
• Who are the key vendors in this market space?
• What are the market opportunities and threats faced by the key vendors?
• What are the strengths and weaknesses of the key vendors?
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
01. Executive Summary
02. List of Abbreviations
03. Scope of the Report
03.1 Market Overview
03.2 End-user Segments
03.3 Market Size Calculation and Segmentation
03.4 Product Offerings
04. Market Research Methodology
04.1 Market Research Process
04.2 Research Methodology
05. Introduction
06. Market Description
06.1 Video Games: Introduction
06.2 Video Games by Type
07. Market Landscape
07.1 Market Overview
07.2 Product Lifecycle of Mobile Games
07.3 Global Video Game Market
07.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.4 Market Share of Mobile Games in Global Video Game Market
07.5 Global Mobile Gaming Market
07.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
07.6 Five Forces Analysis
08. Segmentation by Device
08.1 Segmentation of Global Mobile Gaming Market by Device
09. Geographical Segmentation
09.1 Segmentation of Global Mobile Gaming Market by Geography 2014
09.2 Segmentation of Global Mobile Gaming Market by Geography 2014-2019
09.3 Mobile Gaming Market in APAC Region
09.3.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.4 Mobile Gaming Market in North America
09.4.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.5 Mobile Gaming Market in EMEA Region
09.5.1 Market Size and Forecast
09.6 Mobile Gaming Market in Latin America
09.6.1 Market Size and Forecast
10. Market Attractiveness
10.1 Market Attractiveness by Geography
11. Key Leading Countries
11.1 US
11.2 China
11.3 Japan
12. Buying Criteria
13. Market Growth Drivers
14. Drivers and their Impact
15. Market Challenges
16. Impact of Drivers and Challenges
17. Market Trends
18. Trends and their Impact
19. Vendor Landscape
19.1 Competitive Scenario
19.2 Competitive Analysis
19.3 Other Prominent Vendors
20. Key Vendor Analysis
20.1 Activision Blizzard
20.1.1 Key Facts
20.1.2 Business Overview
20.1.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.1.4 Product Segmentation
20.1.5 Business Strategy
20.1.6 Recent Developments
20.1.7 SWOT Analysis
20.2 Electronic Arts
20.2.1 Key Facts
20.2.2 Business Overview
20.2.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2014
20.2.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013 and 2014
20.2.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2014
20.2.6 Business Strategy
20.2.7 Recent Developments
20.2.8 SWOT Analysis
20.3 Gameloft
20.3.1 Key Facts
20.3.2 Business Overview
20.3.3 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.3.4 Business Segmentation by Revenue 2012 and 2013
20.3.5 Geographical Segmentation by Revenue 2013
20.3.6 Business Strategy
20.3.7 Recent Developments
20.3.8 SWOT Analysis
..…..Continued
