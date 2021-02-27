GLOBAL OCEAN FREIGHT FORWARDING MARKET 2019- INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, BY KEY PLAYERS, TRENDS, SEGMENTATION AND FORECAST BY 2022

This report studies the Ocean Freight Forwarding market status and outlook of global and major regions, from angles of players, regions, product and end Application/industries; this report analyzes the top players in global and major regions, and splits the ocean freight forwarding market by product and Application/end industries.

The major players in global market include

Kuehne + Nagel

DHL Group

DB Schenker Logistics

GEODIS

Panalpina

DSV

Bolloré Logistics

Expeditors

Nippon Express

CEVA Logistics

Pantos Logistics

Agility Logistics

Hellmann

Damco

KWE

Hitachi Transport

Sankyu

Kerry Logistics

Logwin

C.H.Robinson

Yusen Logistics

Geographically, this report split global into several key Regions, with, revenue (million USD), market share and growth rate of Ocean Freight Forwarding for these regions, from 2012 to 2022 (forecast)

North America

EU

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Row

On the basis of product, the Ocean Freight Forwarding market is primarily split into

Full Container Load (FCL)

Less-than container load (LCL)

Others

On the basis on the end users/Application, this report covers

Agricultural

Automotive

Beverage

Electronic

Other

Table of Contents:

1 Industry Overview 1

1.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Overview 1

1.1.1 Ocean Freight Forwarding Product Scope 1

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook 1

1.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size and Analysis by Regions (2012-2017) 2

1.2.1 North America Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook 3

1.2.2 EU Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook 4

1.2.3 Japan Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.4 China Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook 5

1.2.5 India Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook 6

1.2.6 Southeast Asia Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Status and Outlook 7

1.3 Classification of Ocean Freight Forwarding by Product 8

1.3.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue (M USD) and Growth (%) Comparison by Product (2012-2022) 8

1.3.2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Revenue Market Share (%) by Product in 2016 9

1.4 Ocean Freight Forwarding Market by End Users/Application 9



2 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Competition Analysis by Players 11

2.1 Global Ocean Freight Forwarding Market Size (M USD) by Players (2012-2017) 11

2.2 Competitive Status and Trend 13

2.2.1 Market Concentration Rate 13

2.2.2 Product/Service Differences 14

2.2.3 New Entrants 14

2.2.4 The Technology Trends in Future 15

……..



3 Analysis of Ocean Freight Forwarding Industry Key Manufacturers 18

3.1 Kuehne + Nagel 18

3.1.1 Company Profile 18

3.1.2 Products, Services and Solutions 18

3.1.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 19

3.2 DHL Group 21

3.2.1 Company Profile 21

3.2.2 Products, Services and Solutions 21

3.2.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 22

3.3 DB Schenker Logistics 24

3.3.1 Company Profile 24

3.3.2 Products, Services and Solutions 24

3.3.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 25

3.4 GEODIS 27

3.4.1 Company Profile 27

3.4.2 Products, Services and Solutions 27

3.4.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 28

3.5 Panalpina 29

3.5.1 Company Profile 29

3.5.2 Products, Services and Solutions 30

3.5.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 31

3.6 DSV 32

3.6.1 Company Profile 32

3.6.2 Products, Services and Solutions 33

3.6.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 33

3.7 Bolloré Logistics 35

3.7.1 Company Profile 35

3.7.2 Products, Services and Solutions 36

3.7.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 36

3.8 Expeditors 38

3.8.1 Company Profile 38

3.8.2 Products, Services and Solutions 38

3.8.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 39

3.9 Nippon Express 41

3.9.1 Company Profile 41

3.9.2 Products, Services and Solutions 41

3.9.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 42

3.10 CEVA Logistics 43

3.10.1 Company Profile 43

3.10.2 Products, Services and Solutions 44

3.10.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 44

3.11 Pantos Logistics 46

3.11.1 Company Profile 46

3.11.2 Products, Services and Solutions 47

3.11.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 47

3.12 Agility Logistics 49

3.12.1 Company Profile 49

3.12.2 Products, Services and Solutions 50

3.12.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 50

3.13 Hellmann 52

3.13.1 Company Profile 52

3.13.2 Products, Services and Solutions 52

3.13.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 53

3.14 Damco 54

3.14.1 Company Profile 54

3.14.2 Products, Services and Solutions 55

3.14.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 56

3.15 KWE 57

3.15.1 Company Profile 57

3.15.2 Products, Services and Solutions 58

3.15.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 58

3.16 Hitachi Transport 60

3.16.1 Company Profile 60

3.16.2 Products, Services and Solutions 60

3.16.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 61

3.17 Sankyu 62

3.17.1 Company Profile 62

3.17.2 Products, Services and Solutions 63

3.17.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 63

3.18 Kerry Logistics 65

3.18.1 Company Profile 65

3.18.2 Products, Services and Solutions 66

3.18.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 67

3.19 Logwin 68

3.19.1 Company Profile 68

3.19.2 Products, Services and Solutions 69

3.19.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 70

3.20 C.H.Robinson 71

3.20.1 Company Profile 71

3.20.2 Products, Services and Solutions 72

3.20.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 72

3.21 Yusen Logistics 74

3.21.1 Company Profile 74

3.21.2 Products, Services and Solutions 74

3.21.3 Revenue and Gross Margin 75

Continued…..

