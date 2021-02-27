Global Pain Therapeutics Market Key Developments, Pest Analysis With Latest Trends And Divers In Target Market 2023

The pain therapeutics market covers the drugs used for the relief of acute and chronic pain. This market has long been characterized by high levels of generic revenue, derived largely from opioids, which see high levels of usage worldwide and particularly within the US.

However, the last decade has seen the addition of new premium products to the market, including a wave of drugs approved for the treatment of neuropathic pain conditions – a patient population that previously had very poor treatment options. This influx of premium products is forecast to continue through to 2023.

The causes of the resurgence of premium analgesics are multi-faceted, but the primary driver is to meet the many unmet needs of the market, such as the treatment of neuropathic pain and migraines, and the need to limit the risk of abuse associated with many analgesics, primarily opioids. The revived interest in this market has led to a very high frequency of licensing deals for pain products over the past decade.

Scope

– The pain therapeutics market is forecast to reach $28.8 billion in 2023. What are the key market segments driving this growth?

– The pipeline contains over 800 products. What molecule types and molecular targets are in the pipeline? What are the commercial prospects of promising late stage products?

– Despite historical high levels of generic drug development, there is a very high proportion of novel drugs in the pipeline. How do failure rates, clinical trial size and clinical trial duration differ by indication and molecular target?

– Which of the leading companies will have the highest market share by 2023? Which new companies will enter the market?

– What licensing and co-development deals have occurred within this therapy area since 2006?

Reasons to buy

– Understand the current clinical and commercial landscape through a comprehensive analysis of innovation in the pain therapeutics market, in the context of the overall pipeline and current market landscape. The report also includes analysis of the deals landscape, including both licensing deals and co-development deals. Key indications covered in detail include neuropathic pain, inflammatory pain (including osteoarthritis pain) and migraine.

– Understand the current treatment landscape, with portfolios of key marketed products and a focus on historical and forecast sales patterns, and an overview of each drugs mechanism of action.

– Analyse the pain therapeutics pipeline through a comprehensive review, segmented by stage of development, molecule type and molecular target. This review also provides a detailed look at pain therapeutics clinical trials, to provide an insight into the risk associated with attempting to bring pipeline analgesics to market.

– Predict growth in market size, with in-depth market forecasting from 2016 to 2023. The forecast will provide an understanding of how epidemiology trends, new drug entries and new drug patent expirations will influence market value.

– Identify the key pipeline products, with a particular focus on those due to be brought to market in the near future, as well as sales forecasts for these products.

– Identify the leading companies in the market, in terms of market share and growth. Company analysis determines how dependent the key companies in the market are on revenue derived from pain therapeutic products. In addition, analysis determines the primary factors that will drive market growth for the key companies in the market.

– Assess the licensing and co-development deal landscape for pain therapies.

