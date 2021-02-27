Global Zirconia Dental Material Market- Top Product, Consumption, Price, Analysis, Size to 2024

Sintered zirconia is hard and therefore difficult to fabricate. For that reason, zirconia crowns and bridge restorations are made from a pre-sintered zirconia disc, which shrinks only about 21%, using a computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing (CAD/CAM) system. The fabricated zirconia dental appliance is then sintered to ensure its hardness.

Dentsply Sirona is the largest supplier of Zirconia Dental Material, with a production market share nearly 15.95% in 2018. Other leading players include Sagemax Bioceramics, 3M ESPE, Zirkonzahn, Aidite, etc.

The classification of Zirconia Dental Material includes Discs and Blocks, and the production proportion of Discs in 2018 is about 81.4%.

In terms of volume, China is the largest sales region, with a sales market share nearly 25.77% in 2018, raised by almost 2% compared to its global share in 2014. Europe is the second largest sales region with the sales market share of 22.97% in 2018.

According to this study, over the next five years the Zirconia Dental Material market will register a 5.6% CAGR in terms of revenue, the global market size will reach US$ 140 million by 2024, from US$ 110 million in 2019. In particular, this report presents the global market share (sales and revenue) of key companies in Zirconia Dental Material business, shared in Chapter 3.

The report also presents the market competition landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/manufacturers in the market. The key manufacturers covered in this report: Breakdown data in in Chapter 3.

In addition, this report discusses the key drivers influencing market growth, opportunities, the challenges and the risks faced by key manufacturers and the market as a whole. It also analyzes key emerging trends and their impact on present and future development.

