Hepatitis C Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets by Size | Growth | Analysis | Trends and Forecasts to 2023

Hepatitis C Therapeutics in Asia-Pacific Markets to 2023 – Presence of Outstanding Direct-Acting Antivirals and Late-Stage Pipeline to Transform the Clinical and Commercial Landscape

Summary

Hepatitis C is a blood-borne liver disease caused by the hepatitis C virus (HCV), which can lead to acute and chronic hepatitis infection. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), in 2015 there were 1.75 million new HCV infections globally, and approximately 399,000 people die each year from hepatitis C, mostly due to cirrhosis and hepatocellular carcinoma. The APAC region has diverse HCV epidemiology, with prevalence ranging from 0.1% to 4.7%, and a unique genotype (GT) distribution. Acute HCV infection is usually asymptomatic, and 15-45% of people spontaneously clear the virus within six months of infection without any treatment, while the remaining 55-85% develop chronic HCV infection.

The hepatitis C market is currently dominated by high-performance regimens comprising new-generation DAAs. The treatment algorithms have shifted away rapidly from interferon-based therapies, and towards interferon-free DAA combination therapies that can cure most patients in as little as eight to 12 weeks, without ribavirin. In the highly competitive hepatitis C treatment landscape, where new combination therapies match each other closely in terms of safety and efficacy, one key differential is patient segment coverage. A number of factors that have conventionally been used to predict treatment outcome, including HCV genotypes, previous treatment history, and a patients liver and kidney conditions, are also used to define target patient populations for new therapies.

The late-stage hepatitis C pipeline is predominantly composed of DAA regimens targeting HCV NS5A, NS5B polymerase, and NS3/4A protease. The most advanced of the promising pipeline agents are Gileads sofosbuvir/velpatasvir/voxilaprevir and AbbVies glecaprevir/pibrentasvir, which have been studied in Phase III clinical trials. Due to the highly effective late-stage pipeline drugs and marketed products, developers of HCV NS5A, NS5B polymerase and NS3/4A protease in earlier stages of clinical development are not aiming to dominate the market, but rather to earn a place as a me too product.

The hepatitis C Asia-Pacific market will be valued at $8.31 billion in 2023, growing from $5.38 billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 6.4%.

The hepatitis C pipeline contains a range of molecule types and molecular targets, including those that are well established in hepatitis C, and novel target therapies.

Late-stage pipeline therapies with a strong clinical record have the potential to enter the market over the forecast period.

The market forecasts indicate that China and Japan will contribute the most to the Asia-Pacific market value due to the emergence of novel therapies.

Various drivers and barriers will influence the hepatitis C market over the forecast period.

Licensing deals are the most common form of strategic alliance in hepatitis C, with total deal values ranging from under $10m to over $1.5 billion.

