Home Automation Market:Vast Difference in Emissions among New Types of Vehicles boosts Demand

The global home automation market features a highly fragmented vendor landscape, states Transparency Market Research (TMR) in a new publication. Mergers and acquisitions is a key growth strategy adopted by large players in this market. This is serving to consolidate the business landscape, thus increasing the market share of large players.

Some of the key companies operating in the global home automation market are Honeywell International Inc., ABB Ltd., Johnson Controls, Inc., Crestron Electronics, Inc., and United Technologies Corporation.

According to the TMR report, the global home automation market is likely to exhibit CAGR of 6.8% during 2018 to 2026. The market is expected to be valued at US$ 116.26 bn in 2026 as against US$ 64.67 bn in 2017.

The offsite segment, in terms of type of sourcing, held a leading 70% of the overall market share in 2017. North America and Europe are key for the global home automation market due to the presence of some of the world’s leading automotive manufacturers.

The global home automation market is being benefitted from a number of favorable factors. Due to increase in usage of internet of things mainly in the developed countries. People nowadays prefer high and advance standards of living where they have access to smart home devices like televisions, refrigerators, smartphones, and many other electronics. Moreover, increasing disposable income and growing preference for luxurious lifestyle in developing countries have escalated the demand for home automation market.

Furthermore, rapid adoption of smartphones and gadgets are acting as the major drivers in the home automation market. The home automation systems are also enabled with cost reduction measures that has grown the demand for the market in both developed and developing countries.