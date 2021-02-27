IoT Smart Sensors Market 2019 Global Analysis, Share, Trend ,Opportunities And Forecast To 2025

Global IoT Smart Sensors Market

This report studies the IoT Smart Sensors market, a smart sensor is a device that takes input from the physical environment and uses built-in compute resources to perform predefined functions upon detection of specific input and then process data before passing it on. IoT platforms function and deliver valorous kind of intelligence and data using a variety of sensors. They serve to collect data, pushing it and sharing it with a whole network of connected devices. All this collected data makes it possible for devices to autonomously function. By combining a set of sensors and a communication network, devices share information with one another and are improving their effectiveness and functionality.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bosch

Honeywell

NXP

Infineon

Analog Devices

Panasonic

InvenSense

TI

Silicon Laboratories

ABB

STM

TE Connectivity

Huagong Tech

Sensirion

Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments

Vishay

Hanwei Electronics

Semtech

Omron

There are main five kinds of IoT Sensors, which are Pressure Sensor, Environmental Sensor, Optical Sensor, Chemical Sensor and Motion Sensor. Pressure Sensor Type is important in the IoT Sensors, with a consumption market share nearly 32.42% in 2017.

The global IoT Smart Sensors market is valued at 9560 million US$ in 2018 is expected to reach 47000 million US$ by the end of 2025, growing at a CAGR of 22.0% during 2019-2025.

This report focuses on IoT Smart Sensors volume and value at global level, regional level and company level. From a global perspective, this report represents overall IoT Smart Sensors market size by analyzing historical data and future prospect. Regionally, this report focuses on several key regions: North America, Europe, China and Japan.

At company level, this report focuses on the production capacity, ex-factory price, revenue and market share for each manufacturer covered in this report.

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Segment by Type

Pressure Sensor

Environmental Sensor

Optical Sensor

Chemical Sensor

Motion Sensor

Others

Segment by Application

Smart Home & Wearables

Smart Energy

Smart Security

Manufacturing

Transportation & Logistics

Healthcare

Others

Table of Contents-Key Points Covered

Executive Summary

1 IoT Smart Sensors Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of IoT Smart Sensors

1.2 IoT Smart Sensors Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global IoT Smart Sensors Production Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2014-2025)

1.2.2 Pressure Sensor

1.2.3 Environmental Sensor

1.2.4 Optical Sensor

1.2.5 Chemical Sensor

1.2.6 Motion Sensor

1.2.7 Others

1.3 IoT Smart Sensors Segment by Application

1.3.1 IoT Smart Sensors Consumption Comparison by Application (2014-2025)

1.3.2 Smart Home & Wearables

1.3.3 Smart Energy

1.3.4 Smart Security

1.3.5 Manufacturing

1.3.6 Transportation & Logistics

1.3.7 Healthcare

1.3.8 Others

1.3 Global IoT Smart Sensors Market by Region

1.3.1 Global IoT Smart Sensors Market Size Region

1.3.2 North America Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.3 Europe Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.4 China Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.5 Japan Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.6 Southeast Asia Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.3.7 India Status and Prospect (2014-2025)

1.4 Global IoT Smart Sensors Market Size

1.4.1 Global IoT Smart Sensors Revenue (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Global IoT Smart Sensors Production (2014-2025)

……….

7 Company Profiles and Key Figures in IoT Smart Sensors Business

7.1 Bosch

7.1.1 Bosch IoT Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.1.2 IoT Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.1.3 Bosch IoT Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.1.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.2 Honeywell

7.2.1 Honeywell IoT Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.2.2 IoT Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.2.3 Honeywell IoT Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.2.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.3 NXP

7.3.1 NXP IoT Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.3.2 IoT Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.3.3 NXP IoT Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.3.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.4 Infineon

7.4.1 Infineon IoT Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.4.2 IoT Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.4.3 Infineon IoT Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.4.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.5 Analog Devices

7.5.1 Analog Devices IoT Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.5.2 IoT Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.5.3 Analog Devices IoT Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.5.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.6 Panasonic

7.6.1 Panasonic IoT Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.6.2 IoT Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.6.3 Panasonic IoT Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.6.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.7 InvenSense

7.7.1 InvenSense IoT Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.7.2 IoT Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.7.3 InvenSense IoT Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.7.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.8 TI

7.8.1 TI IoT Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.8.2 IoT Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.8.3 TI IoT Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.8.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.9 Silicon Laboratories

7.9.1 Silicon Laboratories IoT Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.9.2 IoT Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.9.3 Silicon Laboratories IoT Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.9.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.10 ABB

7.10.1 ABB IoT Smart Sensors Production Sites and Area Served

7.10.2 IoT Smart Sensors Product Introduction, Application and Specification

7.10.3 ABB IoT Smart Sensors Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2014-2019)

7.10.4 Main Business and Markets Served

7.11 STM

7.12 TE Connectivity

7.13 Huagong Tech

7.14 Sensirion

7.15 Zhonghang Electronic Measuring Instruments

7.16 Vishay

7.17 Hanwei Electronics

7.18 Semtech

7.19 Omron

Continued….

