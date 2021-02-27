Payroll Outsourcing Market 2019 Global Industry – Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities, Growth- Analysis to 2025

This report focuses on the global Payroll Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

The key players covered in this study

IBM Corporation

Sage

Xerox Corporation

KMCS

ADP India

HCL Technologies

Zalaris

Tata Consultancy Services

Infosys Limited

Wipro Limited

Accenture PLC

SurePayroll

KPMG

Vision H.R.

Deloitte

Aurion

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

Payroll service

Hosted Payroll

Cloud Payroll

Market segment by Application, split into

Mid-market (>1000 Employee base)

Enterprise segment (<1000 Employee base)

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Payroll Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Payroll Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Key Market Segments

1.3 Players Covered

1.4 Market Analysis by Type

1.4.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)

1.4.2 Payroll service

1.4.3 Hosted Payroll

1.4.4 Cloud Payroll

1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)

1.5.2 Mid-market (>1000 Employee base)

1.5.3 Enterprise segment (1000 Employee base) Case Studies

Figure Enterprise segment (<1000 Employee base) Case Studies

Figure Payroll Outsourcing Report Years Considered

Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size and Growth Rate 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Regions 2014-2025 (Million US$)

Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Regions 2014-2019 (Million US$)

Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Regions 2014-2019

Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Regions 2014-2019

Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Regions 2019

Table Market Top Trends

Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019) (Million US$)

Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)

Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018

Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

Table Key Players Head office and Area Served

Table Key Players Payroll Outsourcing Product/Solution/Service

Table Date of Enter into Payroll Outsourcing Market

Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)

Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Share by Type (2014-2019)

Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)

Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Share by Application (2014-2019)

Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Application in 2018

Figure United States Payroll Outsourcing Market Size 2014-2019 (Million US$)

Table United States Key Players Payroll Outsourcing Revenue (2018-2019) (Million US$)

Table United States Key Players Payroll Outsourcing Market Share (2018-2019)

Table United States Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)

Table United States Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Type (2014-2019)

Table United States Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)

Table United States Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2014-2019)

Figure Europe Payroll Outsourcing Market Size 2014-2019 (Million US$)

Continued…..



