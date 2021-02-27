PAYROLL OUTSOURCING MARKET 2019 GLOBAL INDUSTRY – KEY PLAYERS, SIZE, TRENDS, OPPORTUNITIES, GROWTH- ANALYSIS TO 2025
This report focuses on the global Payroll Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players. The study objectives are to present the Payroll Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
The key players covered in this study
IBM Corporation
Sage
Xerox Corporation
KMCS
ADP India
HCL Technologies
Zalaris
Tata Consultancy Services
Infosys Limited
Wipro Limited
Accenture PLC
SurePayroll
KPMG
Vision H.R.
Deloitte
Aurion
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Payroll service
Hosted Payroll
Cloud Payroll
Market segment by Application, split into
Mid-market (>1000 Employee base)
Enterprise segment (<1000 Employee base)
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
United States
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Payroll Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Payroll Outsourcing development in United States, Europe and China.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.
Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Key Market Segments
1.3 Players Covered
1.4 Market Analysis by Type
1.4.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Growth Rate by Type (2014-2025)
1.4.2 Payroll service
1.4.3 Hosted Payroll
1.4.4 Cloud Payroll
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2014-2025)
1.5.2 Mid-market (>1000 Employee base)
1.5.3 Enterprise segment (1000 Employee base) Case Studies
Figure Enterprise segment (<1000 Employee base) Case Studies
Figure Payroll Outsourcing Report Years Considered
Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size and Growth Rate 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Regions 2014-2025 (Million US$)
Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Regions 2014-2019 (Million US$)
Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Regions 2014-2019
Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Regions 2014-2019
Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Regions 2019
Table Market Top Trends
Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Revenue by Manufacturers (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Manufacturers (2014-2019)
Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Manufacturers in 2018
Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
Table Key Players Head office and Area Served
Table Key Players Payroll Outsourcing Product/Solution/Service
Table Date of Enter into Payroll Outsourcing Market
Table Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Share by Type (2014-2019)
Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Share by Application (2014-2019)
Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Market Size Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Figure Global Payroll Outsourcing Revenue Market Share by Application in 2018
Figure United States Payroll Outsourcing Market Size 2014-2019 (Million US$)
Table United States Key Players Payroll Outsourcing Revenue (2018-2019) (Million US$)
Table United States Key Players Payroll Outsourcing Market Share (2018-2019)
Table United States Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Type (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table United States Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Type (2014-2019)
Table United States Payroll Outsourcing Market Size by Application (2014-2019) (Million US$)
Table United States Payroll Outsourcing Market Share by Application (2014-2019)
Figure Europe Payroll Outsourcing Market Size 2014-2019 (Million US$)
Continued…..
