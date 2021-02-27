Prediction by 2024 : Global Pre-Clinical Imaging (In-Vivo) Worldwide Top Players Analysis, Demand and Trends in 2019

The global pre-clinical imaging (in-vivo) market is growing significantly due to development of high resolution and sensitive imaging devices with various applications in the industry. Massive unexplored market in pre-clinical imaging (in-vivo) industry of developing economies are creating ample opportunities for the pre-clinical imaging (in-vivo) market to grow at a considerable rate in the coming years. Further, technological advancement in pre-clinical imaging will support the growth of the global pre-clinical imaging (in-vivo) market in the coming years.

On the basis of type of modalities of pre-clinical imaging (in-vivo), the market can be categorized as optical imaging systems, pre-clinical nuclear imaging systems, micro-magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), micro-ultrasound, micro-CT, pre-clinical photoacoustic imaging system, pre-clinical magnetic particle imaging system and others. The optical imaging system lead the pre-clinical imaging (in-vivo) market, by type of modalities category; whereas, the pre-clinical nuclear imaging system segment is expected to grow with the fastest rate in the coming years due to rising adoption of pre-clinical imaging and development of technologically hybrid nuclear imaging systems.

Geographically, North America will be leading the global pre-clinical imaging (in-vivo) market in the coming years due to high volume pre-clinical research, entrenched infrastructure to conduct pre-clinical research, rising government funding, and easy availability and accessibility of resources. Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region in the global pre-clinical imaging (in-vivo) market; attributing to the growth are factors such as increasing government funding for development of pharmaceutical companies, and rising research and development activities by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies in the region. Moreover, the pre-clinical imaging (in-vivo) market is growing due to increasing number of contract research organizations in the emerging countries, such as India and China, of Asia-Pacific region.

Pre-clinical (in-vivo) imaging is bridging a gap between the vivo clinical research and vitro exploratory. It is increasingly being deployed across the drug development process, specifically in oncology therapeutic area. The advanced research and development facilities and new product developments of the companies are supporting the growth of pre-clinical imaging (in-vivo) industry. Moreover, integration of pre-clinical MRI systems with other imaging modalities is also expected to propel the growth of the global pre-clinical imaging market in coming years.

