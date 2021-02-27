Revenue from the Sales of Proline Market to Increase Exponentially During 2015 to 2021

Proline is an alpha amino acid which can be naturally produced by the human body as it is not considered as an essential amino acid. It is derived biosynthetically from the amino acid L-glutamate with its immediate precursor being imino acid (S)-1-pyrroline-5-carboxylate (P5C). Proline is one of the non-essential amino acids due to which it can be synthesized naturally through biochemical pathways in the body. Proline as well as its derivatives is generally used in organic reactions as asymmetric catalysts. Aldol condensation catalyzed from proline and the Corey–Bakshi–Shibata (CBS) reductions are some of the prominent examples. It also serves as a precursor hydroxyl-proline which is considered to be a major component of the connective tissues in the body. Proline is also used in biotechnological and pharmaceutical applications due to its osmoprotectant property. It can be taken through supplements as it is found in meat and other animal products. Proline is one of the 20 amino acids that produced proteins.

The global market for proline has been witnessing noticeable growth owing to rising demand from its end-user industries. Growing consumption of meat has significantly contributed towards the growth of proline market. In addition, increasing consumption of the amino acids to cure heart disease has driven the global demand for proline. Arteriosclerosis is one of the major reasons for the emergence of heart ailments which leads to hardening of the arteries. This occurs due to loss of suppleness of blood vessels caused by the sluggish growth of collagen with tender tissues comprising the blood vessel walls. Presence of proline in the arteries increases the body’s resistance against arteriosclerosis by forming a continuous formation of collagen. Proline is used in a variety of applications performing different functions in humans and animals. The production of proline is augmenting on account of technological advancement coupled with better understanding of the properties and functions of amino acids. Moreover, large scale production as well as modern production technology of proline is making it economical thereby contributing towards the growth of the market.

Growing demand for meat is anticipated to one of the key driving factors for animal feed thereby leading towards the growth for the proline market. Human and animal food forms a significant part of the market for proline. With the rising population and standard of living of the consumers, consumption of proline in food and feed applications is anticipated to rise noticeably over the next few years. Moreover, rising prevalence of proline in medical applications with increasing number of heart diseases is also expected to contribute towards the growing demand for proline over the forecast period. However, price and supply fluctuations of raw materials are expected to slow down the growth of the market. Owing to volatility in the supply of raw materials coupled with adverse weather conditions, raw materials are experiencing a surge in their prices, due to which manufacturers are looking for more economical raw materials. Focus of manufacturers towards market expansion in emerging regions such as Asia Pacific as well as increasing the scope of research and development for developing innovative products is expected to provide new opportunities for the growth of the market.

Ajinomoto Co. Inc., Anaspec, Inc., ChemPep Inc., Iris Biotech GmbH, and PepTech Corporation among other are some of the major manufacturers of proline present in the industry.