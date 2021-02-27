Security Advisory Services Market Trends and Predictions for Growth During Forecast Period

Security Advisory Services: Introduction

With the increase in technological advancements and rapid digital transformation in IT infrastructure, there is a rise in information security threats along with it. Hence, enterprises are embracing security solutions and services in order to extend capabilities of their current security infrastructure and combat cyber security threats. Security advisory services assess risks by identifying security gaps, define & develop strategies and implement these strategies for enterprises, which are aligned with their business for optimizing IT security. These services are deployed in consideration with evolving landscape of technology, industry compliance and regulatory policies to improve operational efficiency and effectiveness in enterprises.

These services help to reduce risk, simplify audits, protect data and applications and achieve an enhanced position in cyber security in today’s hyper connected and complex environment by developing best practices roadmap.

Security Advisory Services: Drivers and Restraints

Factors such as increased adoption of cloud services and rise in adoption of web and mobile based applications in business processes, growing attacks on network infrastructures and need of enterprises to comply with various regulatory and compliance requirements are the factors driving the growth of security advisory services.

However, lack of qualified professionals in advanced security services and deficient knowledge regarding advanced cyber security threats are some factors causing a hindrance in the growth of Security Advisory Services.

Security Advisory Services: Segmentation

Security Advisory Services can be segmented on the basis of service type, end-user size, industry vertical and region wise. On the basis of service type, it can be further segmented into risk management, incident response, information security assessment, regulatory and compliance services, chief information security officer, vulnerability management and security program management. On the basis of end-user size, market is further segmented into small & medium enterprises and large enterprises. By industry vertical, this market can be sub-segmented into IT and telecom, BFSI, healthcare, government and defence, manufacturing, consumer goods and retail, transportation and logistics, energy and utility and others. Region wise, security advisory services can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Japan, Eastern Europe, Western Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Security Advisory Services: Regional Overview

North America security advisory services holds the largest market share and is expected to dominate the market in the near future owing to large number of early technology adopters in this region. Europe contributes a significant market share in security advisory services market due to rise in adoption of digitization by enterprises in these regions. Asia-Pacific region is expected to show the highest growth rate as enterprise are adopting security advisory services to combat IT security threats.

Security Advisory Services: Key Players

Cisco Corporation, DXC Technology Company, Column Information Security, Ernst & Young, Delloite, KPMG, PwC, DeltaRisk, TCS, CybeRisk, Coalfire, eSentire, Novacoast, Security Compass and Kudelski Security are some of the key players in security advisory services market.

