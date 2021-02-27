SINGLE PACKAGED HVAC SYSTEMS MARKET – GLOBAL INDUSTRY ANALYSIS, SIZE, SHARE, TRENDS, GROWTH AND FORECAST 2017 – 2021

HVAC systems ensure high air quality in residential and commercial establishments through ventilation and filtration, thereby ensuring thermal balance. HVAC systems make use of pumps, heat exchangers, and fans to control and regulate climatic parameters such as humidity and temperature levels. The desired heating and cooling required, along with the indoor and outdoor air quality are parameters that are considered while selecting the type of HVAC system. Traditional HVAC systems used in commercial, residential, and industrial applications are energy intensive and consume a large amount of electricity. However, consumers in developing nations, such as India, are price sensitive and prefer affordable, energy-efficient solutions.

The analysts forecast the global single packaged HVAC systems market to grow at a CAGR of 6.84% during the period 2017-2021.

Covered in this report

The report covers the present scenario and the growth prospects of the global single packaged hvac systems market for 2017-2021. The report presents a detailed picture of the market by way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources.

The market is divided into the following segments based on geography:

• Americas

• APAC

• EMEA

Request FreeSample Report @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/sample-request/2578055-global-single-packaged-hvac-systems-market-2017-2021

The report, Global Single Packaged HVAC Systems Market 2017-2021, has been prepared based on an in-depth market analysis with inputs from industry experts. The report covers the market landscape and its growth prospects over the coming years. The report also includes a discussion of the key vendors operating in this market.

Key vendors

• Daikin Industries

• Johnson Controls

• LG Electronics

• Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

Other prominent vendors

• Bosch

• Carrier

• Electrolux

• FUJITSU

• GREE ELECTRIC APPLIANCES

• Haier

• Lennox

• Magic Aire

• Midea

• Mitsubishi Electric

• Panasonic

• SAMSUNG

Market driver

• Growing replacement demand in developed countries

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market challenge

• Lack of workforce in HVAC industry

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Market trend

• Integration of IoT with HVAC

• For a full, detailed list, view our report

Key questions answered in this report

• What will the market size be in 2021 and what will the growth rate be?

• What are the key market trends?

• What is driving this market?

• What are the challenges to market growth?

• Who are the key vendors in this market space?

Any Query, Submit Here @ https://www.wiseguyreports.com/enquiry/2578055-global-single-packaged-hvac-systems-market-2017-2021

Table of Contents –Analysis of Key Points

PART 01: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

PART 02: SCOPE OF THE REPORT

PART 03: RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

PART 04: INTRODUCTION

• Market outline

PART 05: MARKET LANDSCAPE

• Market overview

• Market size and forecast

• Five forces analysis

PART 06: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY PRODUCT

• Segmentation by product

• Comparison by product

• Air-cooled single packaged HVAC systems – Market size & forecast

• Water-cooled single packaged HVAC systems– Market size & forecast

• Market opportunity by product

PART 07: MARKET SEGMENTATION BY END-USER

• Segmentation by end-user

PART 08: REGIONAL LANDSCAPE

• Geographical segmentation

• Regional comparison

• APAC – Market size & forecast

• EMEA – Market size & forecast

• Americas – Market size & forecast

• Market opportunity

PART 09: DECISION FRAMEWORK

PART 10: DRIVERS AND CHALLENGES

• Market drivers

• Market challenges

PART 11: MARKET TRENDS

• Integration of IoT with HVAC

• Building automation systems

PART 12: VENDOR LANDSCAPE

• Competitive scenario

• Other prominent vendors

PART 13: VENDOR ANALYSIS

• Vendor overview

• Daikin Industries

• Johnson Controls

• LG Electronics

• Trane (Ingersoll-Rand)

..…..Continued

Media Contact

Company Name: Wiseguyreports.com

Contact Person: Norah Trent

Email: Send Email

Phone: +1 646 845 9349, +44 208 133 9349

City: Pune

State: Maharashtra

Country: India

Website: www.wiseguyreports.com