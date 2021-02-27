Solid State Lighting Market Trends and Predictions for Growth During Forecast Period
Solid State Lighting Market: Introduction
Technological changes have led to a scenario where high heat generating and energy consuming illumination sources such as electrical filaments, plasma, gas etc. are replaced by less heat generating and energy consuming illumination sources such as light-emitting diodes (LEDs), organic light-emitting diodes (OLEDs), polymer light-emitting diodes (PLEDs) etc. Henceforth, lighting generation by making use of filament, gas etc. as a source have also witnessed a transition to LEDs, OLEDs etc. sources.
Solid state lighting is a process of generating light by making use of semiconductor LEDs, OLEDs etc. as a source of illumination. Greater resistance to shocks & vibrations, enhanced quality light output, smaller & flexible lighting fixtures and longer life span of the product are some of the added advantages of solid state lighting over conventional brittle glass tubes/bulbs etc.
Solid State Lightings are widely adopted and used in traffic lights, train marker lights, remote controls, building exteriors, parking lot lights, vehicle lights etc. Initiations from government are also witnessed for the adoption of solid state lighting.
Get Sample Copy of this report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/11683
Solid State Lighting Market: Drivers and Challenges
A high adoption of LED, OLED, and PLED technology in replacement of filaments, gas etc. is expected to drive the overall growth of solid state lighting. The rate of replacement of light emission using filaments, gas etc, sources with LEDs, OLED, PLEDs etc., furthermore, justifies the growth of solid state lighting market. Global expansion of semiconductor industry simultaneously boosts the demand of solid state lighting, acting as a primary driver for the global solid state lighting market. Additionally, increasing applications of solid state lighting in various industries is driving the growth of Solid State Lighting market.
The primary factor hampering the growth of solid state lighting is its high costs. Additionally, the inefficiency of solid state lighting in heat sensitive applications also acts a restraint for solid state lighting market.
Request For TOC Report @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/toc/11683
Solid State Lighting Market: Segmentation
Global Solid State Lighting Market can be segmented on the basis of Technology, and Industry Verticals.
Segmentation for Solid State Lighting Market by Technology:
On the basis of Technology, Solid State Lighting Market can be segmented as:
- LED
- OLED
- PLED
Segmentation for Solid State Lighting Market by Industry Verticals:
On the basis of Industry Verticals, Solid State Lighting Market can be segmented as:
- Commercial
- Industrial
- Residential
- Healthcare
- Automotive
- Gaming and Entertainment
- Others
Commercial and Residential industry verticals are expected to witness higher growth when compared with other industries, owing to the increasing applications of solid state lighting in these segments.
Solid State Lighting Market: Key Players
Some of the key players of Solid State Lighting market are OSRAM GmbH, Philips Lighting Holding B.V., NICHIA CORPORATION, Semiconductor Co., Ltd., General Electric Company, Intematix Corporation, BRIGHT LIGHT SYSTEMS, INC., AIXTRON SE, Applied Materials, Inc. and Bridgelux, Inc.
Solid State Lighting Market: Regional Overview
By geography, Solid State Lighting market can be segmented across North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, APEJ, Japan and Middle East & Africa. Among various regions, North America is expected to dominate the global Solid State Lighting Market during the forecast period, owing to government initiatives to adopt energy-efficient and eco-friendly technologies for illumination by banning incandescent bulbs and high implementation of solid state lighting systems across various industries. APEJ is expected to grow at the fastest rate in the forecast period, corresponding to the increasing manufacturing of semiconductors, and expansion of the same.
View Complete Report at @ https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/electronics-and-semiconductors/11683/solid-state-lighting-global-market-research-reports
The report covers exhaustive analysis on:
- Global Solid State Lighting Market Segments
- Global Solid State Lighting Market Dynamics
- Historical Actual Market Size, 2012 – 2016
- Global Solid State Lighting Market Size & Forecast 2017 to 2027
- Supply & Demand Value Chain for Solid State Lighting Market
- Global Solid State Lighting Market Current Trends/Issues/Challenges
- Competition & Companies involved in Solid State Lighting Market
- Solid State Lighting Technology
- Value Chain of Light Modules and Light Engines
- Global Solid State Lighting Market Drivers and Restraints
Regional analysis for Global Solid State Lighting Market includes
- North America Market
- U.S.
- Canada
- Latin America Market
- Argentina
- Mexico
- Brazil
- Rest of Latin America
- Western Europe Market
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Spain
- Italy
- Nordic
- Benelux
- Rest of Western Europe
- Eastern Europe Market
- Poland
- Russia
- Rest of Eastern Europe
- Asia Pacific Excluding Japan Market
- Australia and New Zealand (A&NZ)
- China
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Japan Market
- Middle East and Africa Market
- GCC Countries
- North Africa
- South Africa
- Rest of MEA
MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.
The report provides the following information:
- Tailwinds and headwinds molding the market’s trajectory
- Market segments based on products, technology, and applications
- Prospects of each segment
- Overall current and possible future size of the market
- Growth pace of the market
- Competitive landscape and key players’ strategies
The main aim of the report is to:
- Enable key stakeholder’s in the market bet right on it
- Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them
- Assess the overall growth scope in the near term
- Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution
MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.
About us
MarketResearchReports.biz is the most comprehensive collection of market research reports. MarketResearchReports.Biz services are specially designed to save time and money for our clients. We are a one stop solution for all your research needs, our main offerings are syndicated research reports, custom research, subscription access and consulting services. We serve all sizes and types of companies spanning across various industries.
Contact
Mr. Nachiket
State Tower
90 Sate Street, Suite 700
Albany, NY 12207
Tel: +1-518-621-2074
Website: http://www.marketresearchreports.biz/