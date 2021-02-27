Water Electrolysis Market: Worldwide Demand, Growth Potential & Opportunity Outlook 2024

MarketResearchNest.com adds “Global Water Electrolysis Market 2019 by Manufacturers, Regions, Type and Application, Forecast to 2024” new report to its research database. The report spread across in a 136 pages with table and figures in it.

Electrolysis is a promising option for hydrogen production from renewable resources. Electrolysis is the process of using electricity to split water into hydrogen and oxygen. This reaction takes place in a unit called electrolyze. Electrolyzes can range in size from small, appliance-size equipment that is well-suited for small-scale distributed hydrogen production to large-scale, central production facilities that could be tied directly to renewable or other non-greenhouse-gas-emitting forms of electricity production.

Scope of the Report:

Currently, water electrolysis is classified into two types, including traditional alkaline electroliser and PEM electroliser. Globally, PEM electroliser is the larger type. In 2018, global PEM electroliser consumption is 464 units. In the future, we predict that PEM electroliser will be a leading and major type. PEM electroliser consumption amount will increase at a rate of 14.85% during 2019-2024.

The worldwide market for Water Electrolysis is expected to grow at a CAGR of roughly 7.2% over the next five years, will reach 410 million US$ in 2024, from 290 million US$ in 2019.

This report focuses on the Water Electrolysis in global market, especially in North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa. This report categorizes the market based on manufacturers, regions, type and application.

Market Segment by Manufacturers, this report covers

Proton On-Site

718th Research Institute of CSIC

Teledyne Energy Systems

Hydrogenics

Nel Hydrogen

Suzhou Jingli

Beijing Zhongdian

McPhy

Siemens

TianJin Mainland

Areva H2gen

Shandong Saksay Hydrogen Energy

Yangzhou Chungdean Hydrogen Equipment

Asahi Kasei

Idroenergy Spa

Erredue SpA

ShaanXi HuaQin

Kobelco Eco-Solutions

ELB Elektrolysetechnik GmbH

ITM Power

Toshiba

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

(United States, Canada and Mexico) Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

(Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy) Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

(China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia) South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

(Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.) Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Market Segment by Type, covers

Traditional Alkaline Electroliser

PEM Electroliser

Market Segment by Applications, can be divided into

Power Plants

Steel Plant

Electronics and Photovoltaics

Industrial Gases

Energy Storage or Fueling for FCEV’s

Power to Gas

others

