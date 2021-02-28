3D Mapping and 3D Modeling Market – Increasing Need for Video Games and Animation Measures for 3D Modelling Boost Growth

According to a new report by Transparency Market Research (TMR), the global 3D mapping and 3D modelling market has a largely consolidated competitive landscape. Autodesk, Inc, NewTek, Inc. (Lightwave3D), Blender Foundation, The Foundry, Pixologic, 3D-Coat, Apple, Inc, Incorporated are the top players in this market and collectively, they acquired nearly 75% of the overall market in 2013. For the highest market share the market accounting was dominated by Autodesk Inc in the year of 2013.

These leading market players are continuously putting efforts to strengthen their positions in the global market share through the establishment of upcoming animation and video games production facilities. 3D mapping and 3D modelling companies are predicted to involve actively in joint ventures and strategic business partnerships over the forecast period, which is likely to grow the competition in this market, states the research report.

As per the report, the opportunity in this market, which was US$2,916.8 mn in 2013, is anticipated to expand at a healthy 6.4% CAGR from 2014 to 2020, rising to a valuation of US$4416.5 mn by 2020.

The report considers mapping and navigation, 3D projection mapping, construction, healthcare, automobiles and video gaming as the key application areas of 3D mapping and 3D modelling. Among these, the demand for advanced 3D models and maps is significantly high in the construction sector. According to the analysts, the scenario will remain consistent over the forecast period as well.

“Trends such as navigation and mapping by utilizing 3D mapping technologies in electronic devices are anticipated to lead to steady growth opportunities for the market,” states a research analyst at TMR. The rising population and the swift increase in urbanization and industrialization are resulting into a large number of construction projects. The market growth is also driven by this factor, as the consumers are highly concerned about visualizing the construction sites and models before starting of the actual process. In this way, development of connected infrastructure across the globe stimulates the market growth.

In addition to this, the shift in consumer preference from 2D mapping to advanced 3D models and maps is likely to boost the global market remarkably over the forecast period. However, 3D model related issues such as STL file format provides confusion about the object’s size, which may obstruct the market’s growth to an extent in the years to come.