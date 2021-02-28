Almond Oil Market: Global Industry Analysis 2013-2017 and Opportunity Assessment 2018-2028

Almonds are the rich source of oil, and it is extracted from almond kernels of tree Prunus Dulcis. It is extracted using cold-pressed method and is available in two different forms i.e. sweet almond oil and bitter almond oil. It is a rich source of vitamin E, vitamin B, vitamin A, minerals, omega fatty acids and proteins which makes almond oil an all-purpose carrier and essential oil used in cosmetics, food, and pharmaceutical industry. North Africa, Middle East, and South Asia are the major producers of almonds in the global market. Currently, its demand is increasing as a natural ingredient in skin care, hair care, and other cosmetics products due to its high nutritional value and varied health benefits.

Global Almond Oil Market: Market Drivers

Key driver influencing the demand for almond oil globally is from increasing demand among cosmetic manufacturers due to high requirement of natural ingredient used in body lotions, face creams, hair oil and in many other products for cleansing and moisturizing purpose. Due to extensive health benefits of almond oil, it has varied uses as a facial oil, body oil, baby oil, massage and also in aromatherapy. Increasing urban population, increase in standard of living and changing lifestyle are some other factors driving the demand for almond oil in the global market as these days consumers are more conscious towards products containing natural ingredient and offers varied health benefits. Almond oil has been used for past many years in cosmetics such as moisturizer, cleanser, face cream, and in many other beauty benefits. For medicinal purpose as it plays a key role in muscle relaxation, immune booster, colon cleanse, and also used as a laxative. In the global almond oil market, primarily its demand is expected to increase among luxury brand manufacturers of cosmetic and personal care manufacturers as currently, their key focus is on the production of organic and natural products containing ingredients which are highly nutritive.

Global Almond Oil Market: Market Segment

The market for almond oil is segmented by type, application, by end-use, and by distribution channel. On the basis of type segment, almond oil is segmented into sweet almond oil and bitter almond oil. Further, among by application segment, it includes cosmetics and personal care products, food industry, and pharmaceutical industry. Primarily almond oil has application in the cosmetic industry for products such as skin care, hair care, perfumes, fragrances, lotions, creams and many more. In the food industry, it is used as a vegetable oil to add flavor, and for its health benefits, and in pharmaceutical industry, it is generally used in products for the pain reliever, skin ointments and many others. Moreover, it also helps in minimizing risk of coronary heart diseases, to regulate cholesterol, and to strengthen the immune system. On the basis of end-use, almond oil is segmented into commercial use and household use, and market segment by distribution channel includes hypermarket/supermarket, wholesaler/distributor, departmental stores, and online retail stores.

Global Almond Oil Market: Regional Segment

On the basis of the regional segment, the global market for almond oil is segmented in seven different regions including North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific, Japan and the Middle East & Africa. In the global almond oil market, North America and Asia Pacific is expected to be prominent markets in terms of market value.

Global Almond Oil Market: Key Players

Key players operating in the global almond oil market are Jiangxi Baicao Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd., AOS Products Private Limited, NOW Foods, Mountain Ocean, Proteco Oils, Caloy Quality Natural Oils, Jiangxi Xuesong Natural Medicinal Oil Co., Ltd., Liberty Vegetable Oil Company, Twasa Cosmetics, Ashwin Fine Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals.

