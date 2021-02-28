Antibacterial Therapies Drug Development : Market Scope In Global Industry 2019

ResearchMoz presents professional and in-depth study of “Antibacterial Therapies Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017”.

The antibacterial drug market covers the drugs used in the prophylaxis and treatment of bacterial infections. With a growing global concern over antimicrobial resistance and its progressive growth, there is a pronounced need for innovation within this market.

There are over 1400 products in active development in the antibacterial drug market, with the majority of products being small molecules. Vaccines are also well established within the market, and accounts for approximately 25% of the pipeline.

Currently, drugs for the prevention of bacterial infections are typically vaccines which help to train the bodys immune system to fight off bacterial infections caused by specific bacterial strains. However, several prophylactic monoclonal antibodies are now in the pipeline and may impact the market in the near future.

Drugs for the treatment of bacterial infections are slightly more varied. Most common are beta-lactam antibiotics, such as penicillin, and protein synthesis inhibitors. However, bacterial resistance has reduced the efficacy of many of these drugs. As a result the pipeline includes a variety of new-generation protein synthesis inhibitors and beta-lactam/beta-lactamase inhibitor combination drugs, which are active against currently hard to treat bacterial strains.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline development landscape for Pneumonia, Methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus (MRSA) and Tuberculosis, from Discovery through to the Pre-Registration stage. This includes an analysis of products by stage of development, molecular target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. A list of all products in development is provided, including dormant and discontinued projects. Finally, the report provides an overview of key players involved in the development of products in this area, and outlines recent updates and press releases in the field.

