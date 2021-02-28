Baked Foods Market Worldwide Insights, Competitor Analysis, Business Opportunities, Forthcoming Developments & Future Investments 2019 to 2023

Growing bakery industry is supporting the growth of baked foods market at a global stage. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Baked foods Market Research Report- Forecast to 2027 that the market will demonstrate an exceptional CAGR during the forecast period.

Baked foods are prepared through baking, which is a method of cooking food by elongated dry heat. Baked foods are full of taste as it is cooked more within its own oil, so they are very juicy and rich in flavor if cooked with accurate time, temperature and measured ingredients The most common types of baked foods can be segmented such as baked bakery products which include baked cakes and pastries, baked breads & rolls, baked donuts, baked biscuits, and baked dairy products. They are available in wide variety and their preferences may vary according to the regional demands.

Prominent Key Players

The key players profiled in baked foods market are Grupo Bimbo (Mexico), Finsbury Food Group (U.K), Flowers Foods (Georgia), Hostess Brands (U.S.), McKee Foods (U.S.), Yamazaki Baking (Japan), Aryzta (Switzerland), BreadTalk (Singapore), George Weston (Canada), Hillshire Brands (U.S.), Monginis (India), and Pepperidge Farm (U.S.) among many others.

Regional Analysis

The Global Baked Foods Market is segmented into North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is dominating the market followed by Europe. In North America owing to the busy work schedule, majority of the population prefers wraps, rolls and pocket sandwiches which is driving the growth of baked foods in this region. Moreover, increasing health conscious population is influencing the rising demand for baked foods.

In Europe, U.K., Germany and France are the major contributors for baked foods market. Asia Pacific is witnessed to be the fastest growing region for baked foods market in which emerging markets of India and China are the major contributors. Rapid innovation in bakery industry with product diversification will boost the growth of baked foods in rest of the world.

Market Segmentation:

The global baked foods market has been divided into type, distribution channel, and region.

Based on Type: baked bakery products (baked cakes & pastries, baked breads & rolls, baked donuts, baked biscuits, and other baked bakery products), baked dairy products, and others

Based on Distribution channel: Food service, and Food retail

Based on Region: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and ROW.

Industry Updates:

Jan 2018 Arabian food industries, Domty which is into dairy sector has announced their expansion in baked goods in the year 2018

Jan 2018 Brock O’Hurn and Sarah Stage have introduced “Quest Protein Cookie” which delivers a soft and chewy baked goods texture

March 2017 Finsbury Food Group launched a new cake range with Mary Berry and opened a new facility to bake higher-quality loaves

Oct 2017 Grupo Bimbo completed the acquisition of East Balt Bakeries, one of the leading companies of the foodservice industry, which produces and provides bakery products to Quick Service Restaurants (QSR).

