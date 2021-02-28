Biochemistry Analyzers Market Analysis and In-Depth Analysis on Market Dynamics, Emerging Trends, Growth Factors and Sales Forecast to 2024

Biochemistry analyzers are machines designed for analyzing blood, cerebral spinal fluid, urine, and other biological samples. These machines are equipped with electrochemical and optical technologies for measuring characteristics of the sample. Most of these analyzers use optical technologies for performing the measurements such as colorimetric, spectrometric, absorption, and fluoroscopic detection methods. These machines can also measure chemicals such as antigens, proteins, and molecules in body fluids. These analyzers offer several benefits such as fast measurement ability, accuracy, and high sensitivity when detecting even minuscule amount of chemicals.

On the basis of capacity, the biochemistry analyzers market has been divided into high (600+ samples/hour), medium (300-600 samples/hour), and low (less than samples/hour). In high end pharmaceutical companies, analyzers with high capacity are mostly used owing to benefits offered by the system such as handling large number of sample at a specific time, quick turnaround time, and low lifecycle cost.

On the basis of both value and volume, North America dominated the market in 2017. High penetration of these analyzers in countries such as U.S. and Canada are attributed to its strong base of pharmaceutical and healthcare sector. From supply side, many of the producers of biochemistry analyzers are located in this region and they have strong distribution channel penetration across hospitals, diagnostics centers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and academic research institutes.

On the basis of technology, the biochemistry analyzers market has been segmented into semi-automatic and automatic. In case of automatic analyzers, samples can be processed singly, or in batches, or continuously. These analyzers require minimal human assistance while measuring chemical content in sample. The automatic analyzers can be classified into two types of multi-parameter analytical systems. First type is used for high throughput clinical analysis and second type is configured for bioreactor monitoring. Automatic analyzers offer benefits such as lack of errors in measuring, quick analysis, and convenience in using. Owing to these advantages, demand for automatic analyzers is expected to increase in coming years.

