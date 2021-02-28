Cardiovascular Disorders Market Trend, CAGR Status, Growth, Analysis and Forecast Till Now

Researchmoz added Most up-to-date research on “Cardiovascular Disorders Drug Development Pipeline Review, 2017” to its huge collection of research reports.

Cardiovascular disease (CVD) covers a range of difference diseases and conditions affecting the heart and/or blood vessels. The most crucial risk factors for CVD are hypertension and dyslipidemia of which accelerate the development of atherosclerotic plaques building up within blood vessels. As atheroma develops its causes stenosis of the blood vessels which can restrict blood flow to the body, brain or heart depending on its locale. It is also possible for the fibrous cap of the plaque to break off, triggering the coagulation cascade and causing a thrombus to form locally which can completely occlude blood flow.

The treatments of CVD typically focus on prevention by controlling the risk factors of CVD. As such, the treatments usually fall within three categories: Anti-hypertensives aim to lower blood pressure; anti-dyslipidemia drugs aim to alter lipid levels to an acceptable range; and anti-thrombotic drugs aim to either prevent thrombus forming or work to mitigate the damage of a current thrombi, they do this by either interrupting the coagulation cascade or inhibiting platelet aggregation, both of which inhibit blood from clotting.

There are over 1,200 pipeline products within the CVD therapy area. Over 50% of these products are small molecules however there is also diversification with regards to molecule types within the pipeline. In addition, the molecular targets in the pipeline are considerably diverse with a high frequency of products acting on targets related to lipid metabolism and those which act on elements of the coagulation cascade.

Among those pipeline drugs expected for imminent release to market there is a mixture of first-in-class products, typically anti-dyslipidemia drugs aiming to provide alternatives to statin therapy, and drugs belonging to currently popular classes such as PCSK9 inhibitors and direct factor Xa inhibitors.

The report provides comprehensive information on the pipeline development landscape for Hypertension, Dyslipidemia, Venous thromboembolism and Heart failure, from Discovery through to the Pre-Registration stage. This includes an analysis of products by stage of development, molecular target, mechanism of action (MoA), route of administration (RoA) and molecule type. A list of all products in development is provided, including dormant and discontinued projects. Finally, the report provides an overview of key players involved in the development of products in this area, and outlines recent updates and press releases in the field.

Which companies are the most active within the pipeline for CVD.

Which pharmaceutical approaches are the most prominent at each stage of the pipeline and within each indication.

To what extent do universities and institutions play a role within this pipeline, compared to pharmaceutical companies.

What are the most important R&D milestones and data publications to have happened in this disease area.

Understand the overall pipeline, with an at-a-glance overview of all products in therapeutic development for each indication

Assess the products in development in granular detail, with an up-to-date overview of each individual pipeline program in each indication, and a comprehensive picture of recent updates and milestones for each

Analyze the companies, institutions and universities currently operating in the pipeline, and the products being fielded by each of these

Understand the composition of the pipeline in terms of molecule type, molecular target, mechanism of action and route of administration

