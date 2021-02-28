Chiral Chromatography Market Top Key Players: Shimadzu Corporation, Phenomenex, Inc.

Chiral chromatography is a technique used for the separation of stereoisomer. The stereoisomer is an isomeric molecule that has identical molecular formula and sequence of bonded atoms. They are differing only in the 3D orientations of their atoms in space.

The global chiral chromatography market is categorized based on various types of columns, by applications and by end users. Chiral chromatography column is classified into two main types: pre-packed columns and empty columns. The application segment is further sub-segmented into Gas Chromatography (GC), Liquid Chromatography (LC), Supercritical Fluid Chromatography (SFC) and Thin-layer chromatography (TLC). The LC sub-segment is further divided into Ultra-High Performance Liquid Chromatography (UHPLC), High Performance Liquid Chromatography (HPLC), Ultra-Fast Liquid Chromatography (UFLC) and Flash Chromatography. The end user segment includes academic institutes, government laboratories, research institutes, pharmaceutical and life science industries, food and beverage industries, environmental agencies, hospitals and cosmetics industries.

In terms of geographic, North America dominates the global chiral chromatography market. The U.S. represents the largest market for chiral chromatography followed by Canada in North America. However, Asia is expected to show high growth rates in the next five years in global chiral chromatography market due to increasing number of clinical research institutes, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies. In addition, less stringent regulations also supports in the growth of chiral chromatography market in Asia. This has led to increase research activities in the region. China, India and Korea are expected to be the fastest growing chiral chromatography markets in Asia.

In recent time, increasing number of biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies and medical research institutes is key driver for global chiral chromatography market. The research activities in the field of medicines and genomics require chromatography techniques for the isolation of molecules. In pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, chiral chromatography techniques play an important role in drug development and life science related research activities. In addition, increased government spending on clinical research activities and advanced features of chiral chromatography techniques also boosts the growth of the global chiral chromatography market. However, high cost of the chromatography equipments and lack of skilled professionals to operate the expensive chromatography equipments are some of the major restraining factors for global chiral chromatography market. Increasing merger and acquisitions between chromatography technologies providers and government research agencies is key trend for the global chiral chromatography market.

Some of the major companies operating in the global chiral chromatography market are Agilent Technologies, Waters Corporation, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Shimadzu Corporation, Phenomenex, Inc. and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation.