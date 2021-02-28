Creep and Stress Rupture Testers Market Worldwide: Industry Dynamics, Size & Share, Supply & Demand, Trends and Forecast by 2028

In the past few years, creep and stress rupture testers have been widely used to determine the way materials change shape due to long-term exposure to high levels of stress and temperature. The increasing demand for creep and stress rupture testers by engineers and researchers for evaluating the durability of a large range of materials and products such as power generation turbines, ovens, boilers, and pressure vessels, is one of the major factors driving the growth of the market. Moreover, creep and stress rupture testers also play an important role in automotive and aerospace industry applications for carefully evaluating a decrease in performance that may occur when the adhesive bonded joints are subjected to creep loading. Furthermore, increased levels of automation and improved energy efficiency in laboratories are also supporting the rapid demand for creep and stress rupture testers, which, in turn, are fuelling the growth of the creep and stress rupture testers market.

Global Creep and Stress Rupture Testers Market: Drivers and Challenges

Drivers

The increasing usage of creep and stress rupture testers for modelling long-term applications that are strain limited is the primary factor driving the growth of the creep and stress rupture testers market. Furthermore, the increasing growth of the pharmaceutical industry coupled with increasing collaborations in the chemical sector is also creating potential opportunities for the growth of the creep and stress rupture testers market. Significant investments in the research and development sector of various industries is another factor driving the growth of the market. Moreover, technological advancements in the laboratory processes have also led to the increasing adoption of creep and stress rupture testers, due to which, the market is expected to witness high growth rates during the forecast period.

Challenges

The high maintenance cost associated with creep and stress rupture testers is one of the major challenges/restraints for the growth of the market.

Global Creep and Stress Rupture Testers Market: Segmentation

Segmentation on the Basis of Testing Temperature Range:

<1200 Degrees F

1200 – 1500 Degrees F

>1500 Degrees F

Segmentation on the Basis of End Use Industry:

Manufacturing

Aerospace

Medical and Pharmaceuticals

Military & Defence

Power Generation

Oil & Gas

Transportation

Others

Global Creep and Stress Rupture Testers Market: Competition Landscape

Key Players

Prominent players in the global creep and stress rupture testers market are Laboratory Testing, Inc., Element Materials Technology, Qualitest International Inc., Lucideon Limited, IMR Test Labs, SATEC Ltd., Shenzhen Wance Testing Machine Co., Ltd., Touchstone Research Laboratory, and Veekay Industries.

Global Creep and Stress Rupture Testers Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of geography, North America is expected to capture the largest market share in terms of revenue in the creep and stress rupture testers market, owing to a rise in the adoption of creep and stress rupture testers in various industries, and the presence of various manufacturers in the region. Asia Pacific and Europe are also expected to capture substantial market shares in the global creep and stress rupture testers market, owing to the presence of many testing laboratories, research facilities, and manufacturing and pharmaceutical industries in various countries of the region. The creep and stress rupture testers markets in MEA and Latin America are also expected to witness high growth, due to significant investments in the research and development sector of various industries in the region.