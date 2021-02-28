Cryopreservation Systems Market: Emerging Technologies, Competition & Strategies of Key Players, Regional Analysis and Forecast By 2028

Cryopreservation Systems: Introduction

Cryogenic conservation systems, commonly referred to as cryogenic preservation or cryopreservation systems, are storage systems in which cells, organelles, extra-cellular matrix, organs, tissues or other biological components and parts, which are susceptible to unregulated atmospheric and chemical kinesis damage, can be preserved at extremely low temperatures. Cryopreservation systems typically store biological components at minus 80 degree Celsius using carbon dioxide. However, the utilization of liquid nitrogen enables cryopreservation systems to drop the temperature to approximately 196 degree Celsius. Cryopreservation systems incorporate such low temperatures to cease and desist all chemical and enzymatic activities that might cause permanent damage to the biological specimen. These systems reach such extremely low temperatures and yet, eliminate the formation of ice.

Cryopreservation Systems Market Report Highlights

Cryopreservation Systems: Market Drivers

Advancements in instrumentation, life science and healthcare sectors are expected to boost the growth of the global cryopreservation systems market. Availability of efficient, high performance cryopreservation systems is anticipated to propel the growth of the market. The high presence of suppliers offering both traditional and modern equipment is also expected to drive the overall growth of the global market. Huge investments are being made by scientific research companies, organizations and institutes to procure efficient cryopreservation systems and facilitate laboratory automation. This factor is expected to act as the primary driver for the global market. High adoption rate of cryopreservation systems for chemical and biological matter research is anticipated to have a positive impact on the growth of the global market during the forecast period.

However, research laboratories and organizations are required to make heavy investments to procure modern cryopreservation systems. These systems also incur high maintenance expenses. High initial and maintenance expenses are the primary factors that are expected to restrict the growth of the global cryopreservation systems market as small and medium sized research laboratories and organizations do not find it economically feasible to procure such expensive cryopreservation systems. The risk of extracellular as well as intracellular ice formation and the inherent cellular damage is anticipated to challenge the growth of the global cryopreservation systems market.

Cryopreservation Systems: Market Segmentation

With regards to the cryogenic method, the global market can be segmented into the following:

Slow Programmable Freezing (SPF)

Vitrification

Considering the market value, the SPF method of cryogenic freezing holds the largest market share in the global market. However, the reliability factor offered by the vitrification method and the ensured prevention of ice crystal formation is expected to enable the vitrification market segment to register the highest growth rate in the global market.

Cryopreservation Systems: Key Market Players

Some of the major players operating in the global market are Chart Industries; PHC Corporation; Thermo Fisher Scientific; VWR (an Avantor subsidiary); BioCision; Cesca Therapeutics inc; CryoLogic; Cryotherm GmbH & Co. KG; Praxair Technology, Inc.; and Sigma-Aldrich Corporation (owned by Merck KGaA), among others.

Cryopreservation Systems: Regional Market Outlook

The high presence of suppliers marketing their cryopreservation systems in the North American market is expected to be the primary driver for the growth of the cryopreservation systems in the region. Currently, the cryopreservation systems market in North America holds the largest share of the global market. National governments of APAC economies are investing heavily in the fields of laboratory automation and instrumentation. This factor is anticipated to propel the growth of the cryopreservation systems market in the APAC region during the forecast period. The Latin American, European and MEA markets are also expected to report significant growth rates during the forecast period owing to the ever-rising adoption of these systems for biological research purposes.